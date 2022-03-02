Wake Forest dominates N.C. State to finish regular-season with a bang

Wake Forest put the finishing touches on its most successful regular season in 13 years by blitzing N.C. State 101-76 at Joel Coliseum.
Now the Demon Deacons turn their attention to the ACC Tournament next week in Brooklyn as the fifth seed. They’ll play on Wednesday afternoon in the second round at the Barclays Center.
A recap:
Four observations
1. Alondes Williams wasn’t having much luck on 3-pointers, but his dunking game was in high gear. Midway through the second half with the Deacons making a run, it was Williams who had a monster dunk after they kept the ball alive on a possession. Williams, a candidate for player of the year in the ACC, went right down the lane for the one-handed dunk and got the loudest ovation of the night. It also gave the Deacons an 11-point lead with 10 minutes to go.
2. The Deacons did an outstanding job on the Wolfpack's leading scorer, Dereon Seabron, who came into the game averaging nearly 18 points a game. With 13 minutes to play, the Deacons had held Seabron to just two points and he was just 1 of 5 shooting.
3. The Joel Coliseum crowd was probably the fourth-best of the season, with most of the lower bowl filled. The students covered four sections behind one of the baskets, also a good turnout. The Deacons were playing one of their in-state rivals, but a 9 p.m. tipoff on a school night didn’t help matters.
4. One of the best parts of Senior Night were the bear hugs Coach Steve Forbes got to give three of his seniors. As he took the seniors out, he hugged all of them.
Stars
Wake Forest
Jake LaRavia: Eight points, five rebounds
Alondes Williams: 17 points, 10 assists, five rebounds
Dallas Walton: 20 points, 12 rebounds
Daivien Williamson: 28 points, three assists
N.C. State
Casey Morsell: 10 points, seven rebounds
Terquavion Smith: 22 points, four assists
Jericole Hellems: 18 points, six rebounds, three assists
Notable
- Wake Forest finished this season with its best record since the 2008-09 season when it went 24-7. The 13 ACC wins are the most since the 2004-05 season.
- In the first half, the Deacons shot 56% but led only 41-40 at the break. The Deacons had six turnovers and the Wolfpack shot 47% in the first half.
- Wake Forest is closing in on having four starters with more than 1,000 career points in their careers. Before Wednesday night’s game Alondes Williams was 72 points away and Isaiah Mucius was 71 points away from 1,000. Daivien Williamson (1,287) and Jake LaRavia (1,014) have already reached that milestone.
- N.C. State's Dereon Seabron (17.7), Terquavion Smith (15.9) and Jericole Hellems (13.3) came into the game averaging 46.9 points for the Wolfpack. The three have combined for 64% per-cent of N.C. State’s points this season.
- According to a report in the News & Observer of Raleigh, Coach Kevin Keatts will return next season. Athletics Director Boo Corrigan told the newspaper that Keatts has “earned the right” to coach next season. “I believe in what Kevin is and who Kevin is from a basketball coaching standpoint,” Corrigan said….
Records
Wake Forest: 13-7 ACC, 23-8 overall
N.C. State: 4-15 ACC, 11-19 overall
Up next
Wake Forest: Wednesday at the ACC Tournament in Brooklyn as the fifth seed at 2:30 p.m. The Deacons would play the winner of the Nos 12-13 seed game.
N.C. State: Saturday at Florida State, 2 p.m. (ESPN2)
336-727-4081