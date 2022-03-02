Wake Forest dominates N.C. State to finish regular-season with a bang

Wake Forest put the finishing touches on its most successful regular season in 13 years by blitzing N.C. State 101-76 at Joel Coliseum.

Now the Demon Deacons turn their attention to the ACC Tournament next week in Brooklyn as the fifth seed. They’ll play on Wednesday afternoon in the second round at the Barclays Center.

A recap:

Four observations

1. Alondes Williams wasn’t having much luck on 3-pointers, but his dunking game was in high gear. Midway through the second half with the Deacons making a run, it was Williams who had a monster dunk after they kept the ball alive on a possession. Williams, a candidate for player of the year in the ACC, went right down the lane for the one-handed dunk and got the loudest ovation of the night. It also gave the Deacons an 11-point lead with 10 minutes to go.

2. The Deacons did an outstanding job on the Wolfpack's leading scorer, Dereon Seabron, who came into the game averaging nearly 18 points a game. With 13 minutes to play, the Deacons had held Seabron to just two points and he was just 1 of 5 shooting.