OMAHA, Neb. — Something about weather delays seems to make Wake Forest come alive, and after an 88-minute delay for a threat that never really materialized, the top-seeded Demon Deacons resorted to small ball to take out Stanford 3-2 in the College World Series on Saturday.

Danny Corona drilled a one-out single up the middle in the bottom of the eighth inning, sending home the winning runs. In the first game after their nine-homer barrage to oust Alabama from the Super Regional last weekend, the Demon Deacons (53-10), scratched out a victory with singles and walks. They now have a Monday showdown against either LSU or Tennessee, whose game on Saturday was moved back because of the previous delay. After the four-hour delay in the regional, Wake Forest started at 10:45 p.m. and pounded Maryland 21-6.

"I told them after the game, if you're going to have a chance to win this game, you probably need to win a game where you don't play very well," Wake Forest Coach Tom Walter said. "And I felt like we were tight early and nervous and kind of got out of our plan offensively."

Walter said the Demon Deacons didn't have great at-bats for the first seven innings, and he credited Stanford pitching for that. It was the chances in the eighth inning that were more to his liking.

Nick Kurtz, hitless in three previous trips, and Brock Wilken, who homered in the second inning, drew successive walks. Justin Johnson moved them up with a sacrifice bunt. Corona, who homered twice in the victory over the Crimson Tide, laced a 1-1 pitch up the middle off reliever Ryan Bruno, sending Kurtz and Wilken home with the winning runs.

Corona has 19 runs batted in through Wake's last five games. It was a chat with hitting coach Bill Cilento, who was coaching third, that set up the heroics.

"So, earlier in that at bat when I chased out of the zone, I was looking for something up," Corona said. "I told Billy that and he told me with that pitcher, I should actually be looking down. So when I saw it go down in the zone, I was just looking for something to drive up the middle."

Reliever Camden Minacci came on in the ninth, got the first out and almost had the second, but Marek Houston booted Eddie Park's ground ball. Tommy Troy then hit into a double play to end the game.

Seth Keener (8-1) picked up the victory and Minacci got his 13th save. Bruno (2-2) took the loss, leading the Cardinal into the Monday game at 1 p.m. against the loser of LSU-Tennessee.

Wake Forest starter Rhett Lowder ran into trouble from the start, surrendering successive first-inning singles to Eddie Park and Tommy Troy, and after Carter Graham took a called third strike, Braden Montgomery walked to load the bases. Alberto Rios also was caught looking, but Malcolm Moore was hit by a pitch to force home a Stanford run. Lowder avoided further damage when he coaxed an infield fly ball out from Drew Bowser, who was the hero for the Cardinal in the Super Regional against Texas.

For the first time since the Miami game in the semifinals of the ACC Tournament, the Demon Deacons trailed an opponent.

"I kind of just had to slow the game down. It (sped) up on me a little bit," Lowder said. "Just had to keep making pitch after pitch. I feel like I've been in some situations like that before where I don't have my stuff and I just had to find a way to get out and keep us in the game.

Walter said after the game that Lowder was a little under the weather.

Wilken said on Thursday that the ball carries well at Charles Schwab Field, and in the second inning, he proved it by mashing a 2-1 pitch to the bleachers and to the right of the Wake Forest bullpen to tie the score. The tie didn't last long, however.

Troy got his second hit off Lowder and moved to second on a balk. Graham blooped a single into right field and Troy came home. Again, Lowder got himself off the hook by retiring the next three batters in order.

Wake Forest had runners on first and second with two out in the third and failed to score. The Demon Deacons loaded the bases in the fourth on three walks from Stanford starter Joey Dixon, but Houston, who hit a grand slam against Alabama last Sunday, squibbed the ball back to Dixon, who threw to Graham for the third out. It would be Dixon's last inning.

Graham doubled down the left-field line off reliever Sean Sullivan in the seventh inning. It could have produced an insurance run for the Cardinal, but Troy, who had drawn a walk, was picked off by Sullivan for the second out. Shortly after, play was stopped for a severe weather alert during which fans most cleared the seats. The grounds crew lingered in the Wake Forest dugout, having rolled out the tarp to cover the field but waiting for rain to make them use it.

NCAA Baseball tweeted out a photo of Stanford baseball coach David Esquer going to a concession stand to buy a hot dog.

A little more than an hour after play was stopped, the grounds crew rolled up the tarp and covered it. Players from both teams soon streamed out of their dugouts to get loose before resuming play. In the bottom of the seventh, Wake Forest lost another opportunity to draw even. One-out hits by Adam Cecere and Houston set up a scoring opportunity, but Hawke grounded out on a swinging bunt that moved the runners up and Pierce Bennett grounded out to the shortstop.

But all the missed opportunities were forgotten after an eighth inning in which the Demon Deacons won without using muscle.

"That just shows you how versatile we are," Wilken said. "You know, we can beat you in so many different ways. When we need to get the job done, we're going to do the job no matter who it is in our lineup. Whether it's a bunt, whether it's a long ball, a laser up the middle or whatever it may be. We have so many ways that we can win."