Wake Forest ends regular season with improved Duke team

Offensive lineman Sean Maginn remembers the challenges Wake Forest faced in 2018 when it found the resources to become bowl eligible and then win that postseason matchup. It left an impression he’s tried to impart on his current teammates.

“Looking back, it’s just inspiring what my teammates did back then,” said Maginn, a redshirt senior whose career draws closer to conclusion on Saturday when the Demon Deacons (7-4, 3-4 ACC) face Duke (7-4, 4-3 ACC) in an ACC finale in Durham.

Wake Forest was bowl eligible in 2018, but needed to win two of its last three regular-season games to get the necessary six victories. Then, a missed field goal ensured a 37-36 victory over Memphis to win the Birmingham Bowl after the Demon Deacons had rallied from an 18-point deficit. That stretch capped what had been a torturous season in Winston-Salem.

Sam Hartman was a freshman quarterback who suffered a leg injury in the game against Syracuse and missed the final three outings. The team had lost left tackle Justin Herron in September to a knee injury, and also lost for the season were reserve safety Coby Davis and reserve defensive lineman Elontae Bateman.

Maginn, a sophomore who played in two games that year, recalls that despite missing a number of performers, the team refused to yield to the difficulties.

“I mean, the amount of injuries we had, the amount of excuses they could have made to not get bowl eligible that year and not finish strong,” Maginn said. “They just didn’t, they just didn’t say anything. And they kept working hard every day. You just take note of that.”

Now, Maginn said, he’s using those moments and passing them on to those who will follow him on the offensive line.

“I’m giving the same message to the younger guys in the room right now that every day, you have to come to work the same person, the same intensity,” he said. “This sport never gets easy.”

Hartman missed the 2022 season opener against VMI after he was found to have a blood clot in his leg. It was feared he would miss significant time, be he returned for the Vanderbilt game.

Wake Forest snapped a three-game losing streak last weekend, beating Syracuse 45-35 to ensure it would finish the season above .500 before the showdown with the Blue Devils. It may be the stiffest challenge yet for the Wake Forest offense.

Under first-year Coach Mike Elko, Duke is giving up 22 points and 376 yards a game. Wake has been scoring 37 points a game and rolling up nearly 450 yards a game. To move the ball against the Blue Devils, Maginn says he and his teammates on the offensive line have to build on the habits they’ve been building on recently, including cutting back on holding penalties.

“We’ve been really working on that, having the reps in practice, throw the flags, so it’s just maintaining that focus,” he said. “And if we can maintain that focus and keep that strain and intensity, we’re going to be able to move the ball against pretty much anybody.”

Winless in 2021, Elko has turned Duke’s fortunes around thanks in part to quarterback Riley Leonard, a sophomore who has thrown for 2,403 yards and 16 touchdowns with five interceptions.

The offense has scored 40 times out of 50 trips to the red zone, with 31 touchdowns and nine field goals, but they have been more than generous in allowing opponents to score from inside the 20; of 33 trips, the Blue Devils have allowed 29 scores, including 21 touchdowns.

Maginn says the Demon Deacons can enhance those numbers if they can play to what they’re capable of.

“We just got not to turn the ball over, compete on special teams and to score touchdowns in the red zone,” he said. “So, same thing every week. But, yeah, they’re a great football team. And we’re excited for the opportunity.”