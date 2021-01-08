Wake Forest ends the week at No. 21 Duke. Here are a few items about the matchup with the Blue Devils.

Steve Forbes will get his first coaching experience in Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday as he leads Wake Forest against No. 21 Duke.

The coach, speaking Wednesday night after a 70-61 loss to No. 22 Virginia, pointed to one of the few silver linings about the trip to Durham during a season in which his has had a 33-day break between games.

“I’m sure you watched the episode of me, Coach K and Leonard (Hamilton, Florida State’s head coach),” Forbes said, recalling the ACC Network’s preseason panel interviews. “They asked me that question — what I was looking forward to about playing in the ACC? — and I said ‘Well, obviously playing in Cameron Indoor with no fans.’

“And I don’t know if Coach appreciated that. I think he got a chuckle out of it. I was being kind of serious.”

The Demon Deacons have lost both of their games this week, to Virginia and to Georgia Tech 70-54 Sunday.

What you need to know about the game against Duke:

Some similar stalls

With Wake Forest’s month-long hiatus because of COVID-19 behind them, the Deacons have been able to play three games between their restart and the matchup with Duke.