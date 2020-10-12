Wake Forest Extra: Award-winning sportswriter previews the Deacons' next opponent

It used to be a really good rivalry game in the ACC when Virginia and Wake Forest played football.

However, because they are in separate divisions the Cavaliers and Deacons have played just once in the last eight years. The Deacons beat the Cavaliers 16-10 in 2012, and it's the only time Coach Dave Clawson of the Deacons has faced the Cavaliers.

With no divisions this fall the Cavs and Deacons are on the schedule again and will play at 4 p.m. on Saturday at Truist Field.

To get Wake Forest fans up to speed on the Cavaliers (1-2) Jerry Ratcliffe, a sportswriter who has covered the Cavs since 1982, was interviewed about this current Cavs’ team.

Ratcliffe, who was the sportswriter of the year for the state of Virginia four times in the early 1990s, has his own website that is all about Virginia athletics.

Ratcliffe’s website is www.jerryratcliffe.com and he started it about two years ago.

Before starting his own website Ratcliffe spent 36 years at The Daily Progress in Charlottesville, Va.

