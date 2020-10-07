Wake Forest Extra: Christian Beal-Smith gives praise to offensive line after dominating win

Christian Beal-Smith, coming off a career-best effort in 66-14 win over Campbell last week, loves the way the offensive line has been playing for Wake Forest.
Beal-Smith, a redshirt junior who is a graduate of East Forsyth, says a lot of things went right in the win over Campbell. He scored three touchdowns as the Deacons had a balanced effort between the pass and the run in their first victory of the season.
The Deacons (1-2) scored on eight of their 10 possessions in one of the highest-scoring games in school history. They missed a field goal on one early possession and then ended the game with the ball on the other possession where they didn’t score.
“It’s all clicking and the O-line has been doing their thing,” Beal-Smith told journalists on Wednesday morning.
The Deacons will have this weekend off before playing at Truist Field on Oct. 17 against Virginia.
