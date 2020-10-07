 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wake Forest Extra: Christian Beal-Smith praises offensive line after dominating win
0 comments

Wake Forest Extra: Christian Beal-Smith praises offensive line after dominating win

Christian Beal-Smith, coming off a career-best effort in a 66-14 win over Campbell last week, loves the way Wake Forest's offensive line has been playing.

Beal-Smith, a redshirt junior and East Forsyth graduate, says a lot of things went right in the win over Campbell. He scored three touchdowns as the Deacons had a balanced effort between the pass and the run in their first victory of the season.

The Deacons (1-2) scored on eight of their 10 possessions in one of the highest-scoring games in school history. They missed a field goal on one early possession and then ended the game with the ball on the other possession on which they didn’t score.

sss

Christian Beal-Smith scored three touchdowns last Friday night in a 66-14 win over Campbell.

“It’s all clicking and the O-line has been doing their thing,” Beal-Smith told journalists on Wednesday morning.

The Deacons will have this weekend off before playing at Truist Field on Oct. 17 against Virginia.

336-727-4081

@johndellWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News