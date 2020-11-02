Wake Forest Extra: Coach Dave Clawson says 100 percent of his players and coaches have registered to vote

A well-deserved break.
That’s what Coach Dave Clawson’s Wake Forest football team will get this weekend.
The Deacons will have their third weekend off since the season started but this one actually comes a good time. There are injuries to heal up and plenty of things to correct before the Deacons take on North Carolina on Nov. 14 in Chapel Hill at noon.
One thing Clawson is looking forward to is seeing his players vote on Tuesday on Election Day. Most of them have already voted but some will head to the polls as will some of his coaches. Clawson said that 100 percent of his team is registered to vote.
“We’re giving the staff off on (Tuesday) morning off so they can go vote if they haven’t already,” Clawson said. “I just said that we are asking our players to be engaged so we can’t be hypocrites.”
The Deacons had Sunday off after beating Syracuse 38-14 on Sunday, and they lifted weights on Monday. They will have Tuesday off and will then hit the practice field on Wednesday but they all won’t be on the field.
Clawson said he learned that the players who see the most playing time will just lift weights on Wednesday while the others will be on the practice field getting valuable experience. He did this in earlier weeks this season and it worked well.
“We are going to try to feed those guys reps on Wednesday and Thursday to continue their development,” Clawson said about his second and third team players.
After this weekend off the Deacons will play five straight crucial ACC games.
