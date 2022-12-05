Wake Forest facing a hot Missouri team in Gasparilla Bowl

Wake Forest will be facing a hot Missouri team in the Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa later this month.

The Tigers recovered from a 2-4 start, winning their final two games and four of their last six to reach the bowl. In contrast, the reeling Demon Deacons have lost four of their final five regular-season games.

“Really, the rallying cry for our team was to let's get to a bowl game,” Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz said in a Zoom news conference on Monday. “And we knew we had to play our best football down the stretch in order to do that. No, we didn't think at 2-4 we were that bad of a football team. We understood that we've lost three of those by one possession or less. And so we just needed to clean up the little things and continue to work together and improve.”

The two schools will be meeting for the first time at Raymond James Stadium on Dec. 23 at 6:30 p.m. (ESPN).

One advantage the Tigers will have is that Drinkwitz is very familiar with the Demon Deacons. He spent three seasons at N.C. State (2016-18) as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Wake Forest won all three games against the Wolfpack in that stretch.

Drinkwitz is in his third season at Missouri after spending 2019 as head coach at Appalachian State, when the Mountaineers went 12-1. He has the Tigers in a bowl game for the second straight season.

“We are playing an ACC opponent that we have a ton of respect for in Dave Clawson and Wake Forest and the job and he's done there,” Drinkwitz said. “They've got one of the best quarterbacks in college football in Sam Hartman. So that will be a tremendous challenge ...”

His familiarity with the Demon Deacons was a significant part of his conversation.

“I've been tasked with going against Dave, and Warren (Ruggiero, the offensive coordinator) several times when I was at N.C. State,” Drinkwitz said. “So I've seen this offense and they do a tremendous job of using the (run-pass option).”

Drinkwitz went 5-5 in his first season at Missouri, then went 6-7 last season, including a loss in the Armed Forces Bowl. The Tigers can finish at 7-6 by beating Wake Forest.

The two teams have a common opponent in Vanderbilt of the SEC. Wake Forest easily won 45-25 in Hartman's return after he missed the season opener against VMI. Missouri held off Vanderbilt 17-14 at home in late October.

The Tigers, who have allowed 25 points a game, lost to top-ranked Georgia at home, 26-22, but went to South Carolina and took a 23-10 victory in late October.

“They have a unique style offense,” Drinkwitz said of the Demon Deacons, who are scoring 37 points a game, four points less than last season. “It’s based heavily on RPO’s, so they do a really good job of throwing the ball vertically down the field. Defensively, they are attacking but they're going to keep the ball in front and make you earn everything. They're very sound, and they don't beat themselves.”

Tigers quarterback Brady Cook has completed 217 of 333 passes, or 65%, for 2,504 yards, 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions. His top receiver is Dominic Lovett who has 56 catches for 846 yards with three touchdowns. Luther Burden has 38 catches for 329 yards and five touchdowns.

Cook also has 25 carries for 546 yards and six rushing touchdowns. Cody Schrader is the team's leading rusher with 157 carries for 692 yards and eight touchdowns.