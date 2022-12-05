 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wake Forest facing a hot Missouri team in Gasparilla Bowl

NCAA Football: Vanderbilt at Missouri

Missouri Tigers quarterback Brady Cook has completed 217 of 333 passes for 2,504 yards, 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

 Denny Medley, USA TODAY

Wake Forest will be facing a hot Missouri team in the Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa later this month.

The Tigers recovered from a 2-4 start, winning their final two games and four of their last six to reach the bowl. In contrast, the reeling Demon Deacons have lost four of their final five regular-season games.

“Really, the rallying cry for our team was to let's get to a bowl game,” Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz said in a Zoom news conference on Monday. “And we knew we had to play our best football down the stretch in order to do that. No, we didn't think at 2-4 we were that bad of a football team. We understood that we've lost three of those by one possession or less. And so we just needed to clean up the little things and continue to work together and improve.”

The two schools will be meeting for the first time at Raymond James Stadium on Dec. 23 at 6:30 p.m. (ESPN).

One advantage the Tigers will have is that Drinkwitz is very familiar with the Demon Deacons. He spent three seasons at N.C. State (2016-18) as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Wake Forest won all three games against the Wolfpack in that stretch.

Drinkwitz is in his third season at Missouri after spending 2019 as head coach at Appalachian State, when the Mountaineers went 12-1. He has the Tigers in a bowl game for the second straight season.

“We are playing an ACC opponent that we have a ton of respect for in Dave Clawson and Wake Forest and the job and he's done there,” Drinkwitz said. “They've got one of the best quarterbacks in college football in Sam Hartman. So that will be a tremendous challenge ...”

His familiarity with the Demon Deacons was a significant part of his conversation.

Head coach Eliah Drinkwitz of the Missouri Tigers cheers on his team from the sideline against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs in the first half at Faurot Field/Memorial Stadium on Sept. 1, 2022, in Columbia, Missouri.

Coach Eli Drinkwitz of the Missouri Tigers is in his third season at Missouri after spending 2019 as head coach at Appalachian State, when the Mountaineers went 12-1. He has the Tigers in a bowl game for the second straight season.

“I've been tasked with going against Dave, and Warren (Ruggiero, the offensive coordinator) several times when I was at N.C. State,” Drinkwitz said. “So I've seen this offense and they do a tremendous job of using the (run-pass option).”

Drinkwitz went 5-5 in his first season at Missouri, then went 6-7 last season, including a loss in the Armed Forces Bowl. The Tigers can finish at 7-6 by beating Wake Forest.

The two teams have a common opponent in Vanderbilt of the SEC. Wake Forest easily won 45-25 in Hartman's return after he missed the season opener against VMI. Missouri held off Vanderbilt 17-14 at home in late October.

The Tigers, who have allowed 25 points a game, lost to top-ranked Georgia at home, 26-22, but went to South Carolina and took a 23-10 victory in late October.

“They have a unique style offense,” Drinkwitz said of the Demon Deacons, who are scoring 37 points a game, four points less than last season. “It’s based heavily on RPO’s, so they do a really good job of throwing the ball vertically down the field. Defensively, they are attacking but they're going to keep the ball in front and make you earn everything. They're very sound, and they don't beat themselves.”

Tigers quarterback Brady Cook has completed 217 of 333 passes, or 65%, for 2,504 yards, 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions. His top receiver is Dominic Lovett who has 56 catches for 846 yards with three touchdowns. Luther Burden has 38 catches for 329 yards and five touchdowns.

Cook also has 25 carries for 546 yards and six rushing touchdowns. Cody Schrader is the team's leading rusher with 157 carries for 692 yards and eight touchdowns.

336-727-4081

@johndellWSJ

What is a Gasparilla?

Other than finding out about Missouri’s season that involves a lot of questions, the question about the name of the Gasparilla Bowl is near the top of the list.

Turns out that Gasparilla was a known nickname of Jose Gaspar, who is an apocryphal Spanish pirate. Because not a lot is known about Gaspar – he supposedly lived from 1756 to 1821 - details of his early life and pirate exploits are sketchy.

One detail that may or may not be true is in his early life he was an active pirate during Florida’s second Spanish period from 1783 to 1821.

All of these details are in a Wikipedia entry, but then there’s this tidbit: “Though the pirate Gaspar is a popular figure in Florida folklore, there is no evidence that he actually existed.”

The Gasprilla Bowl, however, is real and will be played on Dec. 23 in Tampa, Florida.

                                          -John Dell

Gasparilla Bowl Information

When: Dec. 23, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

TV: ESPN

Tickets: deacs.com

Missouri's 2022 season

Sept. 1: Louisiana Tech (W 52-24)

Sept. 10: at Kansas St. (L 40-12)

Sept. 17: Abilene Christian (W 34-17)

Sept. 24: at Auburn (L 17-14 OT)

Oct. 1: Georgia (L 26-22)

Oct. 8: at Florida (L 24-17)

Oct. 22: Vanderbilt (W 17-14)

Oct. 28: at South Carolina (W 23-10)

Nov. 5: Kentucky (L 21-17)

Nov. 12: at Tennessee (L 66-24)

Nov. 19: New Mexico St. (W 45-14)

Nov. 25: Arkansas (W 29-27)

