Wake Forest falls behind early in a loss to N.C. State

• A combination of 11 turnovers and 11 fouls in the first half made everything else tough for Wake Forest.

The Deacons saw both Isaiah Mucius and Ody Oguama get two fouls within the game’s first seven minutes. On top of that, Wake Forest’s transition defense struggled.

At halftime, N.C. State had 15 fast-break points to Wake Forest’s one, a major factor of the Wolfpack’s comfortable 51-35 lead going into the locker room.

Wake Forest finished with 19 total turnovers. That's off their season high of 20, a mark they've hit twice. One of those games was the first matchup against the Wolfpack on Jan. 27.

• Wake Forest honored former men’s basketball player Charlie Davis during the game.

The school honored Davis, who played at Wake Forest from 1968 to 1971, as part of Black history month. This year is also the 50th anniversary of Davis winning the ACC Player of the Year award following the 1970-71 season.

Davis was the first Black player to win the award, and he was only the second Black player in Wake Forest school history. Athletics director John Currie presented a commemorative ball to Davis, 71, during halftime in a seating section of Joel Coliseum.

