Wake Forest falls on the road to Louisville 45-21

Louisville 45, Wake Forest 21 in Louisville on Saturday.
Quick takeaway
Wake Forest climbed to within seven points early in the fourth quarter to show some life, but Louisville put together an 80-yard drive to go up by 14 points. It stretched the lead a little later thanks to a special teams miscue on a kickoff return by the Deacons.
The deciding stretch
Late in the first half and early in the third quarter the Louisville offense made plenty of the right plays to open up a lead. Wake Forest’s defense had no answers for quarterback Malik Cunningham when it matters most.
How they finished
The Deacons failed to be on an emotional edge while the Cardinals were all there on Senior Day. The Deacons couldn’t do what they’ve done most of this season with a key turnover, spotty special teams play and without two starters on the defensive line didn’t have the push.
How they opened
The Deacons looked pretty good early when they led 7-0 and then 10-7 but not playing in the last four weeks caught up to them. This was just the Deacons second game in the last six weeks and it showed in the second half.
Who starred
QB Malik Cunningham who was 16 of 22 passing for 195 yards and two TD’s.
RB Jalen Mitchell 20 carries for 173 yards.
WR Jaquarii Roberson 9 catches for 138 yards and one TD.
Sam’s streak ends
Sam Hartman of the Deacons had his streak of not throwing an interception snapped at 258 straight passes. His streak, which goes back to last season in a game at Syracuse, ends up fifth all-time in ACC history.
Hartman’s streak ended late in the first half and the Cardinals went on to score after the interception.
Who wasn’t there
Defensive end Boogie Basham, who is likely a first-round NFL draft pick, did not play for the Deacons on Saturday. Basham was in Louisville but did not dress for the game but was on the sidelines.
Also not playing for the Deacons for undisclosed reasons was wide receiver Donovan Greene, who is their best outside threat. Greene was also in Louisville but was not dress.
Sulaiman Kamara, another starting defensive lineman, also did not play in Saturday’s game for undisclosed reasons.
What’s next
Wake Forest is scheduled to close its regular-season on Saturday at Truist Field against Florida State. With the ACC Championship game scheduled for 4 p.m. it’s a good bet the game will be played at noon but the ACC will release the game time early next week. The Deacons will be playing at home for the first time since Oct. 24 when they beat Virginia Tech.
