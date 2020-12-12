Wake Forest falls on the road to Louisville 45-21

QB Malik Cunningham who was 16 of 22 passing for 195 yards and two TD’s.

RB Jalen Mitchell 20 carries for 173 yards.

WR Jaquarii Roberson 9 catches for 138 yards and one TD.

Sam’s streak ends

Sam Hartman of the Deacons had his streak of not throwing an interception snapped at 258 straight passes. His streak, which goes back to last season in a game at Syracuse, ends up fifth all-time in ACC history.

Hartman’s streak ended late in the first half and the Cardinals went on to score after the interception.

Who wasn’t there

Defensive end Boogie Basham, who is likely a first-round NFL draft pick, did not play for the Deacons on Saturday. Basham was in Louisville but did not dress for the game but was on the sidelines.

Also not playing for the Deacons for undisclosed reasons was wide receiver Donovan Greene, who is their best outside threat. Greene was also in Louisville but was not dress.

Sulaiman Kamara, another starting defensive lineman, also did not play in Saturday’s game for undisclosed reasons.

What’s next

Wake Forest is scheduled to close its regular-season on Saturday at Truist Field against Florida State. With the ACC Championship game scheduled for 4 p.m. it’s a good bet the game will be played at noon but the ACC will release the game time early next week. The Deacons will be playing at home for the first time since Oct. 24 when they beat Virginia Tech.

