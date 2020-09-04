The Wake Forest football team's defensive coaching staff had great plans for Old Dominion and Villanova, assistant coach Dave Cohen joked last week.
If 2020 has reassured us of anything, though, it’s what happens to the best-laid plans.
In Wake Forest’s case, that means going from playing a team that was 1-11 last season with a win in its first game to playing a team that was 14-1 with the loss coming in the national championship game.
Instead of playing ODU, Appalachian State and Villanova in the first three games, the Deacons will play No. 1 Clemson, at traditional house of horrors N.C. State and No. 10 Notre Dame in the ACC’s revamped scheduling model.
A look at aspects of Wake Forest’s schedule:
Toughest stretch
Those first three games
For the second time in three years, Wake Forest will play Clemson and Notre Dame in a three-week stretch.
Things didn’t go so well for the Deacons in 2018 — a 56-27 loss to Notre Dame and a 63-3 loss to Clemson — and that was with a break in the middle in the form of an overmatched Rice team.
Wake Forest’s offense won’t be afforded the chance to break in inexperienced skill players with this schedule, while its defense will learn early how much an experienced and deep front seven can offset questions in the secondary.
In between facing two College Football Playoff contenders and the top two teams in the ACC, per the league’s media poll, the Deacons travel to N.C. State for the Wolfpack’s opener. While Wake Forest exorcised some demons two years ago with a 27-23 last-minute win, that improved its record to only 2-15 at Carter-Finley Stadium since 1986.
Easiest stretch
Off week and Campbell (Oct. 9) and … that’s kind of it
An off week and the lone non-conference game follow the opening three games, and it offers really the only multi-week reprieve on the schedule.
Campbell is coming off a 6-5 season in which it lost its final four games.
The re-engineered schedule didn’t do the Deacons any favors by removing traditional Atlantic Division rival Boston College, which is breaking in a new coach and new quarterback. It would’ve helped if they had been replaced by Georgia Tech, which is entering the second season under Coach Geoff Collins and still remaking its roster from Paul Johnson’s triple-option offense, but the Deacons weren’t that fortunate, either.
Pivotal stretch
Vs. Virginia, vs. Virginia Tech, Oct. 17-24
This wasn’t meant to be in order, but it works out that way.
Wake Forest plays host to both ACC schools from the Commonwealth in back-to-back weeks, both of which should provide more equal measuring sticks than Clemson and Notre Dame offer in the first month.
If that first month doesn’t go well, the Deacons will have the chance to correct course with these two games. If the first month does go well, the Deacons will be able to cement themselves as an ACC contender with these games.
Virginia is perhaps the most similar team in the ACC to Wake Forest, not just because the teams were picked to finish ninth and 10th, respectively, in the league’s preseason poll. Both teams are replacing dynamic quarterbacks – Bryce Perkins for Virginia, Jamie Newman for Wake Forest – and don’t have much experience on offense, but both teams also benefit from returning the bulk of their defensive starters.
When Virginia Tech comes to town, it’ll offer an opportunity for revenge possible only because of the revamped schedule. The Hokies blasted Wake Forest 36-17 last season and the teams wouldn’t have been scheduled to play again until 2025. That changed with the schedule, providing the Deacons an opportunity to avenge last season’s rout.
Prove-it game
At Syracuse, Oct. 31
As hierarchy in the ACC’s Atlantic Division typically goes, Wake Forest has to win against Boston College and Syracuse to climb in the standings.
With only Syracuse on the schedule this season, this becomes a game of the utmost importance. With parts of last season’s overtime loss at Syracuse still fresh, the Deacons head back to the Carrier Dome in what could be another revenge-minded matchup.
