Wake Forest football: A review of an unusual 2020 season, and a look ahead for next season

In a few years, or maybe even a few months, it will hard to describe Wake Forest’s football season in 2020. Right now, probably the best way to describe it is the Demon Deacons didn’t ‘play’ a season, they survived it.
Nobody was sure what playing through the COVID-19 pandemic was going to be like, but Wake Forest and Coach Dave Clawson found out it wasn’t easy.
The Deacons, who finished at 4-5 after losing to Wisconsin 42-28 on Dec. 30 in the Duke’s Mayor Bowl in Charlotte, really had what amounted to three seasons in one.
There was the 0-2 start with losses to Clemson and N.C. State, then the fabulous October where they won four in a row over Campbell, Virginia, Virginia Tech and on the road at Syracuse on Halloween. Unfortunately for the Deacons, it got scary in November and December.
Their third part of their season, which took place over eight and half weeks, the Deacons went 0-3 with losses to North Carolina, Louisville and Wisconsin. That part of their season was the toughest because the only real winner was COVID-19, and all the issues that the Deacons encountered.
At one point they went two weeks without practice because of the dreaded “pause in activities” which is now a catch phrase in all sports. They also had three games lost to the pandemic that were never re-scheduled.
Through it all, however, the Deacons somehow made it to the other side. Many of the players, and all of the coaches, arrived in June to start the preseason, and most of the players never saw their families again until after the bowl game. Clawson also had to stay away from his family for the better part of the last six months because his wife, Catherine, is a breast cancer survivor and is susceptible to the virus.
A scene outside of Bank of America Stadium 90 minutes after their loss to the Badgers on Dec. 30 said it all. Defensive back Keegan Good and his family took pictures in front of one the big Carolina Panthers’ statues, then Good got to do something he hadn’t been able to do all season. He jumped in a car with his family to drive home to Pinehurst.
It was a huge sacrifice with all the COVID testing and quarantining inside their bubble to play nine football games since the Sept. 12 opener against Clemson. The Deacons managed to 'squeeze' in those nine games in 17 weeks.
Clawson said what he’ll remember most is what they got out of this season, and it had nothing to do with their record.
“I don’t think our team’s been more unified or the brotherhood has ever been stronger,” Clawson said about his seventh season at Wake Forest. “I told our players that the evaluation of 2020 isn’t necessarily how many wins or what the ranking was, it’s about what teams stuck together until the very end. And we were one of those teams that stuck together to the very end, and I’m really proud of our team for doing that.”
Seven ACC teams opted out of bowl season, but the Deacons never wavered in their desire to play in a school-record fifth straight bowl game under Clawson. Out of the Power 5 conferences, 21 teams elected to opt out for consideration to play in bowl games in a season where the NCAA waived the required six wins to be eligible.
The pivotal team meeting
Soon after the heartbreaking 59-53 shootout loss to North Carolina in Chapel Hill on Nov. 14 the Deacons came together for a team meeting. The captains – Boogie Basham, Luke Masterson, Sam Hartman, Brandon Chapman and Ja’Sir Taylor – talked long and hard about whether to continue the season or call it quits. COVID-19 testing had taken its toll and the Deacons had to postpone their next game against Duke.
Clawson pointed to that meeting as a watershed moment.
"All the seniors really stepped up and the purpose of the meeting was to tell guys we know what you are going through,” Masterson said. “I was a freshman and I redshirted and was on the scout team and that’s hard, so even for the older guys this was a hard year. At that time with the games being cancelled we just wanted to meet and have an open conversation with what was going on and how we move forward. Everyone was happy with the decision we made to keep fighting through this and finish out this thing strong…. We were at a point where it could ended and we chose to stay.”
Virginia state champions
On the field, the two biggest highlights were beating Virginia and Virginia Tech in consecutive weeks at Truist Field. In those two games the Deacons were at full strength with no COVID-19 issues and put together consistent efforts on offense and defense.
The celebration after the Virginia Tech game on the field is something most of the players will likely remember more than anything. It wasn't a long celebration but they were all together relishing in a complete team victory.
Freshman walk-on Nick Andersen had three interceptions from his safety position and became such a folk hero NBC Nightly News did a story on him the Monday after the game. Amidst the celebration on the field Clawson informed Andersen he would be getting a scholarship this spring.
Defense needs work
There were plenty of injuries and COVID-19 issues that struck the Deacons and most of those were on defense. At one point Clawson said the Deacons were down five safeties, and that caught up with them in the final three losses.
Against the Tar Heels they gave up more than 700 yards and then in the loss to Louisville gave up 450 more yards and 45 points. The defense was much better in the bowl game, but it will need to be more consistent this fall.
The big losses the Deacons will have to overcome is defensive end Boogie Basham, who has a chance to be a first-round NFL draft pick, and running back Kenneth Walker III (13 rushing touchdowns in seven games) who entered the transfer portal.
Basham could have opted out for the season, but after catching COVID-19 late in the season he opted out for the Louisville game and the bowl game to start preparing for the draft.
Linebacker Treveon Redd is a fifth-year senior who will be back next season is among many players who can return because the NCAA won’t be counting this past season as spent eligibility.
“Looking forward it seems like we are going to have players coming back who are key factors on both sides of the ball,” Redd said. “I feel like we are going to have a very promising season next year and with so many back on defense we don’t have to replace many key players. We won’t have to deal with inexperience.”
Depth shouldn’t be a problem
It’s hard to say just how many of the 17 seniors who were honored in a Friday night celebration at Truist field after the Florida State game was cancelled. There’s a good chance at least 11 or 12 of them will return, which should give Clawson and his coaches plenty of depth.
Clawson says that the Deacons missed a large part of their developmental aspect of their program losing most of spring football in 2020. It also hurt their summer program, but if the Deacons can have a ‘normal’ spring football season they could get back on schedule.
“We’ll have all of our starting offensive linemen back,” Clawson said. “Good football players get better from year to year and we really need to get back in the weight room. I expect us to get better and there’s a lot of optimism but we have to get back to work.”
While Hartman struggled in the second half and had four interceptions that turned the tide against Wisconsin, he’s just a redshirt sophomore with loads of experience who has played in 22 games and has already passed for 5,038 yards in his career.
“All year I thought (Hartman) did a great job of taking care of the ball, but today was uncharacteristic of Sam and our football team,” Clawson said soon after the loss to the Badgers.
Biggest impact from newcomers
Because the Deacons needed so much help from younger players in the secondary, Andersen and Caelen Carson each came on strong this season.
Andersen and Carson, both true freshmen, were up to the task of playing major minutes and jumping into the starting lineup. Redshirt freshmen defensive linemen Will Smart, Isiah Chaney and Justin Williams also gained valuable experience.
If wide receiver Donovan Greene, a redshirt freshmen this past season, can avoid the lingering injuries he had this season he could be a breakout player in 2021. He had flashes of great play, especially in the North Carolina game, but needs more consistency.
Four of five captains will be back
It’s not often that four of five captains return for another senior season but Masterson, Chapman and Taylor, who was All-ACC second team, will return. Masterson and Chapman, who were fifth-year seniors, will be back as will defensive lineman Miles Fox, a graduate student who will actually be playing his seventh season.
The experience the Deacons have is something Clawson talked about throughout the season.
“Having those guys back I feel like they are five-star recruits with how they’ve developed throughout their time here,” Clawson said. “That’s only going to help our depth.”
Help this spring
The reality of the NCAA’s ruling that nobody loses a year of eligibility for this past season is that the incoming 18-player freshmen class will really have to impress to get on the field this fall. This year’s class includes all three-star recruits, according to 247sports.com
In 2021 the old redshirt rule will likely be brought back where players can play in four games or fewer and be considered a redshirt.
Among the 18 players, eight of them were scheduled to enroll this month. Those eight can then go through spring football, which is another way Clawson and the Deacons have built depth in his seven years.
Three of the eight players who are arriving to keep an eye on are cornerback Quincy Bryant (Lilburn, Ga.), linebacker Josh Sosanya (Raleigh) and quarterback Santino Marucci (Jacksonville, Fla.).
Outlook for 2021 season
The Deacons will open this fall on Sept. 4 at home against Old Dominion.
Lots can happen between now and then, but Clawson says he’s hopeful the Deacons can have a normal run up to the season.
It’s likely that the only starters lost out of 22 starters are Basham and Walker because so many seniors and fourth-year juniors could return.
“There’s a part of me that’s amazed we got to where we got this year in missing all the weight (lifting) and the spring practices,” Clawson said about what’s gone on since March when the pandemic hit. “I say it again and again, we are a developmental program and when you don’t get a chance to develop, it’s hard. All those gains we typically make in March, April, May and June, we didn’t get to make those this year.
“We are not a five-star, show-up-and-play group. We are a ‘You get better year to year to year.’”