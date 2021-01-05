Wake Forest football: A review of an unusual 2020 season, and a look ahead for next season

Through it all, however, the Deacons somehow made it to the other side. Many of the players, and all of the coaches, arrived in June to start the preseason, and most of the players never saw their families again until after the bowl game. Clawson also had to stay away from his family for the better part of the last six months because his wife, Catherine, is a breast cancer survivor and is susceptible to the virus.

A scene outside of Bank of America Stadium 90 minutes after their loss to the Badgers on Dec. 30 said it all. Defensive back Keegan Good and his family took pictures in front of one the big Carolina Panthers’ statues, then Good got to do something he hadn’t been able to do all season. He jumped in a car with his family to drive home to Pinehurst.

It was a huge sacrifice with all the COVID testing and quarantining inside their bubble to play nine football games since the Sept. 12 opener against Clemson. The Deacons managed to 'squeeze' in those nine games in 17 weeks.

Clawson said what he’ll remember most is what they got out of this season, and it had nothing to do with their record.