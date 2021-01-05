Wake Forest football: A review of an unusual 2020 season and a look ahead to next season

In a few years, or maybe even a few months, describing Wake Forest’s 2020 football season will be difficult. Right now, the best way might be that the Demon Deacons didn’t play a season, they survived it.

The Deacons, who finished 4-5 after losing to Wisconsin 42-28 on Dec. 30 in the Duke’s Mayor Bowl in Charlotte, really had what amounted to three seasons in one.

There was the 0-2 opening with losses to Clemson and N.C. State, then the fabulous October in which they won four in a row over Campbell, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Syracuse on the road.

In the third part of their season, which took place over 8½ weeks in November and December, the Deacons went 0-3 with losses to North Carolina, Louisville and Wisconsin. That part was the toughest because the only real winner was COVID-19, given all of the issues the Deacons encountered.

At one point they went two weeks without practice because of the dreaded “pause in activities,” which is now a catch phrase in all sports. They also lost three games to the pandemic that were never rescheduled.