Wake Forest football game with Campbell moved to a week earlier; Notre Dame game rescheduled

Wake Forest’s home football game against Campbell, scheduled for Oct. 9, has been moved to Oct. 2 and will remain on a Friday night.

In addition, the Deacons' game against Notre Dame, which was scheduled for Saturday at Truist Field and postponed, has been rescheduled for Dec. 12 in Winston-Salem.

“We look forward to welcoming Coach Mike Minter and the Fighting Camels to Truist Field next week," Athletics Director John Currie said in a statement. "We are extremely appreciative of the partnership of Campbell AD Omar Banks in being able to adjust their schedule to move our game up one week."

The Campbell-Wake Forest game will kick off at 7 p.m. and air on the ACC Network.

Notre Dame said it was unable to play Saturday because of COVID-19 tests, quarantines and isolation involving the program.

The Deacons had an open date Oct. 3 but, in moving up the Campbell game, will avoid having two weekends in a row off.

Because of Gov. Roy Cooper's announcement of allowing 7% capacity for outdoor stadiums with more than 10,000 seats starting at 5 p.m. Oct. 2, Wake Forest will be able to allow 2,205 fans into that game at 31,500-seat Truist Field.