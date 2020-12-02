Wake Forest football notebook: Clawson says his team intent on playing a game

“Our players are just frustrated because they want to play games,” Clawson said.

Will there be a bowl game?

Clawson, asked about a possible landing spot for his team in a bowl game, was realistic about what could happen.

Three bowl games that have tie-ins with the ACC have already been canceled in San Diego, Boston and New York. That leaves the ACC with five bowl tie-ins and possibly two other choices.

Schools won't be required to have six victories to qualify for a bowl this season.

One possibility could be the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Dec. 30 in Charlotte.

“With all of this, there’s been a lot of uncertainty, and why would the bowls be any different?” Clawson said. “We are a good football team, and we will get to a bowl game if they have them. But we don’t control what bowls will play and what bowls won’t play.”

Clawson also said that if his team got through the regular season with those two more games, he would ask players if they want to go to a bowl game.