Wake Forest football notebook: Clawson says his team intent on playing a game

Wake Forest's football team is scheduled to play again on Dec. 12 at Louisville. But as practices have been paused because of COVID-19 issues, Coach Dave Clawson says the team just wants to play games.
“It’s been a challenging couple of weeks,” Clawson said. “We hope to start practicing again at the end of the week and hopefully finish with a couple of ACC games then get to a bowl game. But there’s just a lot of uncertainty and it’s certainly frustrating but I don’t think we are alone in what’s going on and we hope to get through this thing as healthy as we can but, again, I’m very optimistic that we are going to play football games this year and hopefully we’ll be able to play on the 12th.”
The Deacons (4-3) haven't played since Nov. 14 in a 59-53 loss to North Carolina. The Duke game on Nov. 21 was canceled, a game Nov. 28 against Louisville was postponed, Saturday's game against Miami is off the schedule, and Wake Forest's matchup Dec. 12 against No. 2 Notre Dame has been replaced with a rescheduled game against the Cardinals.
The Deacons are also scheduled to play Florida State on Dec. 19 at home in their final regular-season game.
Nearly 40 scholarship players have been in quarantine or nursing football injuries, Clawson said, making the Miami game impossible to play this week.
While Wake Forest will not disclose statistics about positive tests, quarantine or isolation, Clawson said that there had not been many positive tests and that contact tracing had caused the most players to be out.
“Our players are just frustrated because they want to play games,” Clawson said.
Will there be a bowl game?
Clawson, asked about a possible landing spot for his team in a bowl game, was realistic about what could happen.
Three bowl games that have tie-ins with the ACC have already been canceled in San Diego, Boston and New York. That leaves the ACC with five bowl tie-ins and possibly two other choices.
Schools won't be required to have six victories to qualify for a bowl this season.
One possibility could be the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Dec. 30 in Charlotte.
“With all of this, there’s been a lot of uncertainty, and why would the bowls be any different?” Clawson said. “We are a good football team, and we will get to a bowl game if they have them. But we don’t control what bowls will play and what bowls won’t play.”
Clawson also said that if his team got through the regular season with those two more games, he would ask players if they want to go to a bowl game.
“We only have three losses right now and we have a couple more games and if we can play well, I’m very optimistic that we will be one of the teams that gets to go play in one,” Clawson said.
Maginn sees time at center
During Wake Forest’s last game against North Carolina, the offensive line had to be reshuffled because center Michael Jurgens was out with a concussion.
Sean Maginn moved from guard to center and the line never missed a beat, helping churn out more than 600 yards of offense in the shootout loss.
“I’ve been preparing all year and I’m the second-string center so when (Jurgens) went down because of the concussion it was just next man up,” Maginn said recently. “And Taleni (Suhren) stepped up huge for us at right guard and Loic (Ngassam Nya) did an awesome job going from right to left and that’s not easy.”
Maginn said he didn't mind playing center but preferred his spot at guard.
“That was a big deal for me to play center,” Maginn said. “I was really excited to play center and it’s an important role and I thought we did an awesome job as a line. It was fun for a week and if he’s not ready to go I’ll step in again. Center was fun, but I enjoy left guard a little bit more.”
More honors for Boogie Basham
Deacons defensive end Boogie Basham, who has been invited to the Senior Bowl, has been named one of 30 Senior CLASS Award candidates.
"The Senior CLASS Award is extremely prestigious, and for Boogie Basham to be recognized as one of the top 30 candidates in the country shows how dedicated he is on and off the field," Clawson said.
Basham, who could have opted out for this season to prepare for the NFL, decided to play, and Clawson has raved about his leadership.
“It’s never even come up,” Clawson said about Basham possible shutting it down for the rest of the season. “He says ‘football players play football,’ so I’m really proud of Boogie and the example he set.”
Kendrell Flowers decides to transfer
Kendrell Flowers, a freshman running back who opted out this season, announced on Twitter that he was transferring.
Flowers was believed to be the second scholarship player to opt out, following wide receiver Sage Sarratt, and will have four years of eligibility remaining after playing in two games last season.
Only a handful of players have decided to transfer, Clawson said, declining to say which.
“We’ve kind of let those guys (who are transferring) do that through social media,” Clawson said.
Clawson proud of Kendall Hinton
While the Deacons haven’t played in a while, one former player made his debut at quarterback for the Denver Broncos on Sunday.
Kendall Hinton, who made 73 catches last season for the Deacons as a wide receiver after having been a quarterback, was elevated to quarterback from the practice squad when four of the Broncos quarterbacks were out with COVID-19 issues against the New Orleans Saints.
Hinton found out Saturday that he was being moved to quarterback. He was thrown into a difficult situation, but Clawson said Hinton, who also played quarterback for the Deacons for three seasons, handled it well.
“Kendall almost walked away from football (and Wake Forest) after the ’18 season,” Clawson said. “I bet he’s glad he came back now, and I’m just so proud of him and I’ve been texting him the last two or three weeks.”
Clawson said he texted Hinton after he was signed to the practice squad three weeks ago.
“I was texting his mom back and forth during the game,” Clawson said. “He’s a competitor and I thought the way he handled the 24 hours before the game and postgame was great, and I think he made every Demon Deacon proud.”
5 difference makers who made headlines in and around Winston-Salem in 2020
A college kid makes sure he gets the most out of the election process.
Chris Paul loves being back in Winston-Salem, even if it's for a short time.
Wake Forest freshman makes big impact a year out of high school.
WSSU freshman hopes to make an impact in the sport of auto racing.
One of our local heroes, Art Blevins, gave a lot to a lot of people in Winston-Salem.
336-727-4081
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!