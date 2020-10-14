Wake Forest football notebook: Coach Dave Clawson relishes time as grad assistant ... and bouncer

“Virginia’s defense is a really good defense and they have a lot of starters back,” Nya said. “They play hard and know what they are doing, and watching the N.C. State game you could tell this is a team that we will be able to block but it’s not going to be an easy game because it’s going to be a hard game.”

Virginia coach praises Wake defense

Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall will be facing the Deacons for the first time since he arrived in Charlottesville, Va., to begin coaching in the 2016 season. He's impressed with the Deacons' defense.

“I like the design,” Mendenhall said. “I like seeing coaches that are intentional about what they're doing and why they're doing it and the different traps they lay. And I just think that, again, Dave Clawson and the staff at Wake Forest, they've designed great systems for their school and their players that complement defense, to offense to special teams that gives them their best chance to win.”

Morin gives update after three games

After the weekend off, the Deacons will head into the Virginia game with a 1-2 record but 0-2 in the ACC.