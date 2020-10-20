Wake Forest football notebook: Deacons earned a significant win on the way to 1970 ACC championship

Short kicks

Kicker Nick Sciba has been named the Lou Groza Star of the Week after his four field goals against Virginia. Last season Sciba was a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award, given to the top kicker in Division I. ... Virginia Tech has four players from the Triad: Quarterback Hendon Hooker, receiver Tre Turner and linebacker Alan Tisdale of Greensboro and safety Divine Deablo of Winston-Salem... Wake receiver Jaquarii Roberson is fast becoming quarterback Sam Hartman’s favorite target. In his previous two seasons Roberson had combined for 13 catches. Through four games, Roberson has 20 catches to lead the Deacons and ranks sixth in the ACC. He is averaging 15.7 yards per catch. ... Taylor Morin ranks first in the ACC in punt returns, averaging 14 yards. ... Virginia Tech, which is ranked 19th in the country, leads the all-time series with Wake Forest 24-12-2. The Hokies won 36-17 last season.