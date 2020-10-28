Wake Forest football notebook: Defensive line rounds into shape at the right time

Good practices translate well

“The team is learning that if they prepare really hard and have a good Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, that those things show up on Saturday,” Clawson said. “The last two weeks we’ve had very focused practices and honestly, during the pandemic, there’s not a lot else for them to do.

Short kicks

Wake Forest has turned the ball over one time in five games and is the only Football Bowl Subdivision team that hasn’t thrown an interception. ... Sam Hartman has thrown for 625 yards in two games against Syracuse . ... Last season the Deacons scored 18 touchdowns, but they have scored 15 through five games of 2020. ... Basham has 20.5 career sacks and needs three to move into third place on the school’s all-time list. ... Hartman has been good thanks to a steady running game that has opened the passing game. Hartman is 74-for-117, for 63 percent, with three touchdowns and 1,003 yards. ... Wake Forest will have another weekend off Nov. 7 before playing at North Carolina on Nov. 14. ... Andersen was named the Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week Award winner, the second Wake Forest player behind Jon Abbate in 2005 to receive the honor. Andersen also was selected as the ACC's rookie of the week, the College Sports Madness national defensive player of the week and the Walter Camp national defensive player of the week.