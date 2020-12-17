Wake Forest football notebook: Graduate transfer Miles Fox coming back; Clawson linked to Illinois job

Miles Fox, a graduate transfer for the Wake Forest football, has loved his one season in Winston-Salem so much so that he’s decided to come back for 2021.
Fox, the ACC defensive lineman of the week, will take advantage of the NCAA’s granting of an extra season of eligibility.
“I’m coming back next year for my seventh year,” said Fox, who graduated from Old Dominion. “I’m going to take advantage of this new rule.”
Fox and kicker Jack Crane, another graduate transfer, have had the most playing time this season among Wake's graduate transfers.
“This is a really high-class program, and they expect to win here,” Fox said. “There’s no hoping to win. It’s really organized and I love it here.”
Fox had his best game of the season last week in a loss to Louisville with four tackles for loss and a sack.
Clawson's name mentioned for Illinois job
Dave Clawson, who has built the Deacons into a perennial bowl team, has been mentioned in multiple online reports regarding the vacant head coaching job at Illinois, which fired Lovie Smith.
A report at FootballScoop.com, however, said that the only known interview for the job was by Bret Bielema, the former defensive coordinator and head coach at Wisconsin. Bielema's teams went 68-24 at Wisconsin with three Rose Bowl appearances before he left after the 2012 season for Arkansas. He lasted five seasons in Arkansas.
This isn't the first time that Clawson's name has been linked to vacant head coaching positions. Since his arrival in December 2013, Clawson has taken the Deacons to four bowl games in six seasons and will lead the team to a fifth straight bowl in this postseason.
In April 2019, Clawson signed an eight-year contract extension that runs through the 2026 season, believed to be paying $2.3 million in 2020. Wake Forest doesn't release contract information. Lovie Smith, the fired Illini coach, was paid $3.8 million in 2020, according to USA Today's salary database.
Basham is doubtful for Saturday
Clawson has raved about Boogie Basham’s commitment to the program this season.
Despite Basham’s potential to be a late first-round NFL Draft pick, he stayed around for his senior season. Last week Basham missed the Louisville game while recovering from COVID-19.
Basham will go through the Senior Day festivities Saturday against Florida State, but Clawson is unsure whether Basham will play.
“With Boogie we are taking it day-by-day,” Clawson said. “Boogie was on the trip at Louisville and was running before (the game) to see how he felt. But he’s recovering from COVID and we are going to be very, very careful and cautious with him. That guy has done everything right in our program and he put himself in great position by coming back for a fifth year and we aren’t going to do anything to jeopardize his football future.”
Clawson said it would be Basham’s decision about playing in his final regular-season game.
“Whatever decision he makes, we are going to support,” Clawson said. “He’s been incredible this year, and if there’s any player on our football team who could have opted out who had every right to do so, it was Boogie.”
Senior day on Saturday at Truist Field
Safety Keegan Good, who will be one of 19 seniors honored Saturday, won't take advantage of the extra year of eligibility. This hasn't been the most enjoyable season for many college football players, including Good.
“Not being able to hang out in the locker room more and we have to make sure our masks are on and all of that,” Good said. “Just being in a hotel like this is different and I’ve got a lot of close friends but we can’t hang out after practices or after games like we used to because of the COVID protocols. I would say hanging out with the guys more is what I miss.”
Since exams ended and the campus has been empty, the Deacons moved to a hotel, where they are quarantined to single rooms. They see each other only at practices or at position meetings.
“It’s been hard, but we’ve made the best of this season,” Good said.
Recruiting class adds to depth
Wake Forest signed 18 players for next season, meaning more depth for a team likely to lose only two or three starters with the NCAA granting the extra year of eligibility for all players.
That’s a good problem to have, Clawson says.
“We may finally have the depth we are always trying to get,” Clawson said. “If the position rooms are full, then we are going to get to play more guys. We’ve played a majority of the year without our top five safeties. ... If those position rooms are full of good players we can hopefully avoid those injuries but our secondary positions just got wiped out (this season) and we started three true freshmen in the secondary against Louisville.”
Benefits of an early start
The eight high school seniors in the recruiting class who intend to enroll in January will get a head start by getting a chance to go through spring football.
“Our history is that the guys that come early usually have the best opportunity to play,” Clawson said. “And the guys that play further away from the football have the best opportunity to play.”
Clawson pointed to defensive back Caelan Carson, who had made a big impact this season.
Several of the most recent signings also didn’t play high school football because of COVID-19.
“So there’s a lot of rust,” Clawson said. “And the guys that don’t come until the summer, it’s been like 21 months where they haven’t played.”
Blake Whiteheart finding his way
Tight end Blake Whiteheart, a Mount Tabor graduate and redshirt sophomore, has been finding his way more as the backup to senior Brandon Chapman.
“Blake’s coming along,” Chapman said. “He’s a good player and a heck of an athlete and he’s getting the offense down really well. His future is looking very bright.”
