Wake Forest football notebook: Graduate transfer Miles Fox coming back; Clawson linked to Illinois job

Clawson said it would be Basham’s decision about playing in his final regular-season game.

“Whatever decision he makes, we are going to support,” Clawson said. “He’s been incredible this year, and if there’s any player on our football team who could have opted out who had every right to do so, it was Boogie.”

Senior day on Saturday at Truist Field

Safety Keegan Good, who will be one of 19 seniors honored Saturday, won't take advantage of the extra year of eligibility. This hasn't been the most enjoyable season for many college football players, including Good.

“Not being able to hang out in the locker room more and we have to make sure our masks are on and all of that,” Good said. “Just being in a hotel like this is different and I’ve got a lot of close friends but we can’t hang out after practices or after games like we used to because of the COVID protocols. I would say hanging out with the guys more is what I miss.”

Since exams ended and the campus has been empty, the Deacons moved to a hotel, where they are quarantined to single rooms. They see each other only at practices or at position meetings.

“It’s been hard, but we’ve made the best of this season,” Good said.