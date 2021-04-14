Wake Forest football notebook: Spring practice will end Saturday with final scrimmage

Spring football practice at Wake Forest will wind down with two more practices.
Coach Dave Clawson says he’s been happy with the intensity and with the Demon Deacons' work. They will practice Friday then will wrap up the spring with their 15th practice Saturday.
From the beginning of practice, Clawson has said there would likely not be a spring game. Saturday's finale, a scrimmage, will be closed to the public.
“We’ve been on this road for so long and been so cautious,” Clawson said of COVID-19 protocols. “And I don’t think we want to jeopardize anything. We’re hoping that we’ll be able to open up the stadium and we are close and you can see the light at the end of the tunnel. We don’t want to do anything to put people at risk. We are one of the few teams in the ACC that didn’t have to take a break during spring practice, and it’s because we’ve been closed and cautious. Let’s get safe and get to the end and hopefully we can have a full stadium in September.”
Vaccinations going well
As more people are getting vaccinations for COVID-19, the Deacons are getting there, too.
“Within two weeks we’ll be about 60 percent or so,” Clawson said about those who have been fully vaccinated. “Some of the players who had COVID are a little bit reluctant to get it just because it appears if you get the vaccine after getting COVID it can make you a little sicker.”
Wake Forest has not required students to get vaccines, but that could change by the fall.
“We are recommending it but not making it mandatory,” Clawson said. “Over half of our players have got at least one of the two shots, and I want to say about a third of our football team is fully vaccinated.”
Backups making strides
With all but four starters returning from last season, the Deacons don’t have a lot of spots to fill. But several players have made big strides this spring.
Among the spots to fill is at running back, where Kenneth Walker transferred to Michigan State. Christian Beal-Smith returns but the Deacons like to use a rotation, which could include Justice Ellison.
Clawson also likes the improvements of running backs Ahmani Marshall (an East Forsyth graduate), Quinton Cooley and Christian Turner, the transfer from Michigan.
“Christian Turner is a very good football player,” Clawson said.
Clawson also acknowledged that the improvements made this spring by receivers Donald Stewart and Jahmal Banks.
Defensive players also improving
Defensive end Boogie Basham and Ja’Cquez Williams, the team’s leading tackler last season, will have to be replaced.
Defensive lineman Jasheen Davis, who 6-foot-3 and 243 pounds and a freshman, should help the Deacons this fall, according to Clawson. He’s also likes linebacker Jaylen Hudson’s play this spring.
“Jalen is playing faster,” Clawson said, “and (linebacker) Chase Jones is healthy.”
Basham’s draft stock
Depending on which NFL mock draft, Basham could be picked in the late first round or early second round of the draft April 29-May 1.
Clawson said he doesn’t pay that much attention to those, but he knows how good Basham was at Wake Forest.
“He’s a guy that is 6-3 or 6-4 and 274 pounds and he ran a sub-4.6 40,” Clawson said. “That’s just not a normal skill set. You can say he’s got the size and got the speed and then there are always guys that in college recruiting they are called camp guys. They are fast and strong but it doesn’t show up on film. But Boogie has all those measurable and you put on the tape and he’s productive.”
Clawson said Basham’s 23 straight games of having a tackle for loss is impressive.
“How many consecutive games did he have a TFL (tackles for losses),” Clawson said. “That’s not an accident. You just don’t end up with that many TFL’s. His consistency for us has been there the last three years.
“That combination of speed, size, position flexibility he’s going to be a really good player for someone.”
Watching golf
Before his video conference with journalists, Clawson praised what golfers Emilia Migliaccio, a senior, and former Deacon Will Zalatoris did at Augusta National Golf Club.
Two weeks ago Migliaccio lost in a playoff at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, and Zalatoris was runner-up at the Masters on Sunday.
“It’s been a lot of fun watching Wake Forest golfers perform at Augusta National,” Clawson said. “A shoutout to Will and incredible job he did in his first Masters. And Emilia and what she did finishing as runner-up in the women’s amateur.”
336-727-4081