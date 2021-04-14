Wake Forest football notebook: Spring practice will end Saturday with final scrimmage

Spring football practice at Wake Forest will wind down with two more practices.

Coach Dave Clawson says he’s been happy with the intensity and with the Demon Deacons' work. They will practice Friday then will wrap up the spring with their 15th practice Saturday.

From the beginning of practice, Clawson has said there would likely not be a spring game. Saturday's finale, a scrimmage, will be closed to the public.

“We’ve been on this road for so long and been so cautious,” Clawson said of COVID-19 protocols. “And I don’t think we want to jeopardize anything. We’re hoping that we’ll be able to open up the stadium and we are close and you can see the light at the end of the tunnel. We don’t want to do anything to put people at risk. We are one of the few teams in the ACC that didn’t have to take a break during spring practice, and it’s because we’ve been closed and cautious. Let’s get safe and get to the end and hopefully we can have a full stadium in September.”

Vaccinations going well

As more people are getting vaccinations for COVID-19, the Deacons are getting there, too.