Wake Forest football notes: Luke Masterson healthy again is a cause to celebrate

Drama in the Louisville program

It hasn’t been a great few days for Coach Scott Satterfield at Louisville, who admitted to having conversations with South Carolina about its coaching vacancy. Shane Beamer ended up getting the job but Satterfield, who is just in his second season at Louisville, talking to South Carolina did not go over too well with Louisville fans.

Satterfield told The Courier-Journal in Louisville that he had no intention of leaving, but he "owed an obligation just to listen because of where it's at."

Clawson was asked about Satterfield, who is the former App State head football coach.

“I know Scott and I have a lot of respect for him and I think he’s a really, really good football coach,” Clawson said. “And I’m sure a lot of coaches in the ACC would have liked him to leave because he does a good job. So, again, what that did to their program I have no idea. I know Scott’s a good football coach and I enjoy him as a person and I think he’s got a good staff and I think they are doing a really good job up there.”

Short kicks….