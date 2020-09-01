At least three of Wake Forest’s first four football games will be prime-time starts, with the Sept. 12 opener against Clemson garnering a national TV spot.
The Deacons will start the season against No. 1 Clemson at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 12 at Truist Field, and the game will be broadcast on ABC.
Previously Tuesday, Wake Forest announced the game will be played without fans.
Additionally, Wake Forest’s game at N.C. State on Sept. 19, the Wolfpack’s opener after its game at Virginia Tech was postponed, will be an 8 p.m. start on ACC Network.
Wake Forest’s non-conference game against Campbell will be played Oct. 9, a Friday, and start at 8 p.m., also on ACC Network.
The only game in the Deacons’ first four for which a time hasn’t been announced is the game Sept. 26 against Notre Dame in Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium.
