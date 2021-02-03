 Skip to main content
Wake Forest football program adds wide receiver to recruiting class
Wake Forest football program adds wide receiver to recruiting class

Wake Forest’s football team has added a 19th player to its incoming class of recruits, wide receiver Horatio Fields.

The previous 18 players were signed in December, and eight enrolled early and are on campus.

Besides Fields, who is 6 feet 3 and 190 pounds, the Deacons also announced the signing of two transfers, running back Christian Turner from Michigan and wide receiver Casey Washington from Illinois.

Fields, who was rated a three-star recruit by 247sports.com, had 47 catches for 933 yards and nine touchdowns for New Manchester High School in Douglasville, Ga., in his senior season. Fields also reached the track and field regionals in the 110- and 300-meter hurdles.

Turner played in 14 games with the Wolverines and carried 64 times for 270 yards and one touchdown. Washington played in 18 games at Illinois and made 21 catches for 238 yards.

Wake Forest Signings (19)

Evan Slocum

Defensive back

5-10, 170

Cartersville, Ga. | Cartersville High School

B.J. Williams

Wide receiver

6-4, 225

Johnston, S.C. | Strom Thurmond High School

Will Towns

Running back

5-11, 190

Jackson, N.J. | Jackson Memorial High School

Joshua Sosanya

Safety

6-2, 210

Raleigh | Wakefield High School

Nick Sharpe

Offensive lineman

6-2, 300

Gastonia | Hunter Huss High School

Erik Russell

Offensive lineman

6-8, 270

Boston | Boston College High School

Santino Marucci

Quarterback

6-1, 190

Jacksonville, Fla. | Bartram Trail High School

Dashawn Jones

Defensive back

6-0, 170

Baltimore | Mount Saint Joseph High School

Matt Gulbin

Offensive lineman

6-4, 290

Wilton, Conn. | Wilton High School

Christian Greene

Wide receiver

6-2, 170

Ashburn, Va. | Briar Woods High School

Gavin Ellis

Tight end

6-5, 225

Hampstead | Topsail High School

Billy Edwards Jr.

Quarterback

6-3, 215

Burke, Va. | Lake Braddock High School

Matthew Dennis

Kicker

5-11, 175

Charlotte | Myers Park High School

Jaydon Collins

Offensive lineman

6-6, 270

Greer, S.C. | Greer High School

Quincy Bryant

Defensive back

6-0, 195

Lilburn, Ga. | Parkview High School

Dylan Hazen

Linebacker

6-1, 220

The Woodlands, Texas | The Woodlands High School

Bernard Gooden

Defensive lineman

6-1, 218

Montgomery, Ala. | Park Crossing High School

Dez Williams

Wide receiver

6-2, 200

Leonardtown, Md. | St. Mary’s

Horatio Fields

Wide receiver

6-3, 190

Douglasville, Ga. | New Manchester High School

