Wake Forest football program adds wide receiver to recruiting class

Wake Forest’s football team has added a 19th player to its incoming class of recruits, wide receiver Horatio Fields.

The previous 18 players were signed in December, and eight enrolled early and are on campus.

Besides Fields, who is 6 feet 3 and 190 pounds, the Deacons also announced the signing of two transfers, running back Christian Turner from Michigan and wide receiver Casey Washington from Illinois.

Fields, who was rated a three-star recruit by 247sports.com, had 47 catches for 933 yards and nine touchdowns for New Manchester High School in Douglasville, Ga., in his senior season. Fields also reached the track and field regionals in the 110- and 300-meter hurdles.

Turner played in 14 games with the Wolverines and carried 64 times for 270 yards and one touchdown. Washington played in 18 games at Illinois and made 21 catches for 238 yards.

