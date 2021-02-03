Wake Forest football program adds wide receiver to recruiting class

Wake Forest’s football team has added a 19th player to its incoming class of recruits, wide receiver Horatio Fields.
The previous 18 players were signed in December, and eight enrolled early and are on campus.
Besides Fields, who is 6 feet 3 and 190 pounds, the Deacons also announced the signing of two transfers, running back Christian Turner from Michigan and wide receiver Casey Washington from Illinois.
Fields, who was rated a three-star recruit by 247sports.com, had 47 catches for 933 yards and nine touchdowns for New Manchester High School in Douglasville, Ga., in his senior season. Fields also reached the track and field regionals in the 110- and 300-meter hurdles.
Turner played in 14 games with the Wolverines and carried 64 times for 270 yards and one touchdown. Washington played in 18 games at Illinois and made 21 catches for 238 yards.
Wake Forest Signings (19)
Evan Slocum
Defensive back
5-10, 170
Cartersville, Ga. | Cartersville High School
B.J. Williams
Wide receiver
6-4, 225
Johnston, S.C. | Strom Thurmond High School
Will Towns
Running back
5-11, 190
Jackson, N.J. | Jackson Memorial High School
Joshua Sosanya
Safety
6-2, 210
Raleigh | Wakefield High School
Nick Sharpe
Offensive lineman
6-2, 300
Gastonia | Hunter Huss High School
Erik Russell
Offensive lineman
6-8, 270
Boston | Boston College High School
Santino Marucci
Quarterback
6-1, 190
Jacksonville, Fla. | Bartram Trail High School
Dashawn Jones
Defensive back
6-0, 170
Baltimore | Mount Saint Joseph High School
Matt Gulbin
Offensive lineman
6-4, 290
Wilton, Conn. | Wilton High School
Christian Greene
Wide receiver
6-2, 170
Ashburn, Va. | Briar Woods High School
Gavin Ellis
Tight end
6-5, 225
Hampstead | Topsail High School
Billy Edwards Jr.
Quarterback
6-3, 215
Burke, Va. | Lake Braddock High School
Matthew Dennis
Kicker
5-11, 175
Charlotte | Myers Park High School
Jaydon Collins
Offensive lineman
6-6, 270
Greer, S.C. | Greer High School
Quincy Bryant
Defensive back
6-0, 195
Lilburn, Ga. | Parkview High School
Dylan Hazen
Linebacker
6-1, 220
The Woodlands, Texas | The Woodlands High School
Bernard Gooden
Defensive lineman
6-1, 218
Montgomery, Ala. | Park Crossing High School
Dez Williams
Wide receiver
6-2, 200
Leonardtown, Md. | St. Mary’s
Horatio Fields
Wide receiver
6-3, 190
Douglasville, Ga. | New Manchester High School
