Wake Forest football team breaks into national top 10

Wake Forest has earned the first top 10 football ranking in program history.

The Demon Deacons are No. 9 in the new American Football Coaches Association top 25 and No. 10 in the Associated Press top 25.

The Deacons remain in contention for a berth in the ACC championship and berth in a New Year's Six bowl game, plus they'll get attention this week in the first College Football Playoff rankings.

An update:

Up next

At North Carolina, noon Saturday (WXLV)

At stake

Wake Forest (5-0 ACC) remains in the lead in the ACC's Atlantic Division, and winning it would earn the Demon Deacons a berth in the league championship game Dec. 4 in Charlotte.

The Deacons' game against Carolina is a non-conference matchup. N.C. State (3-1, 6-2) will visit Winston-Salem on Nov. 13; if the Wolfpack wins at Florida State on Saturday, the winner of its game at Wake Forest will have command in the Atlantic going into the final two games.