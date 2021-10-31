Wake Forest football team breaks into national top 10

Wake Forest has earned the first top 10 football ranking in program history.
The Demon Deacons are No. 9 in the new American Football Coaches Association top 25 and No. 10 in the Associated Press top 25.
The Deacons remain in contention for a berth in the ACC championship and berth in a New Year's Six bowl game, plus they'll get attention this week in the first College Football Playoff rankings.
An update:
Up next
At North Carolina, noon Saturday (WXLV)
At stake
Wake Forest (5-0 ACC) remains in the lead in the ACC's Atlantic Division, and winning it would earn the Demon Deacons a berth in the league championship game Dec. 4 in Charlotte.
The Deacons' game against Carolina is a non-conference matchup. N.C. State (3-1, 6-2) will visit Winston-Salem on Nov. 13; if the Wolfpack wins at Florida State on Saturday, the winner of its game at Wake Forest will have command in the Atlantic going into the final two games.
The ACC champion is guaranteed a berth in a New Year's Six bowl game. If selected for the College Football Playoff, that means either the Orange or Cotton bowls on Dec. 31. If the champion doesn't make the playoff, it can expect a berth in either the Peach Bowl on Dec. 30 or the Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 1.
College Football Playoff
The national championship will be determined by the top four teams in the College Football Playoff rankings. This season's rankings will make their debut Tuesday night (7 p.m., ESPN) and will be updated each Tuesday night through the regular season. Selection Day is Dec. 5.
Four games remain, so much can and will happen. At this point, any early discussions about Wake Forest reaching the playoff will come with analysis of undefeated Georgia, Cincinnati, Oklahoma and Michigan State and one-loss teams Alabama, Ohio State, Oregon and Notre Dame. Nevertheless, going into November, Wake Forest's football team has a chance.
Yahoo! Sports projects Wake Forest to be ranked ninth in the first set of rankings. ESPN.com's Power Rankings list Wake Forest at No. 8.
The College Football Playoff selection committee includes Charlie Cobb, athletics director at Georgia State who served as Appalachian State's AD for nine years, and Boo Corrigan, N.C. State's AD.
What they're saying
Let me just repeat it one more time for it to sink in - Wake Forest is 8-0 for the first time in school history ... So impressive watching this team come together— Andrea Adelson (@aadelsonESPN) October 30, 2021
• "A team you absolutely should be watching." – Richard Johnson, SI.com.
• "Wake Forest hasn’t played a ranked team all season thanks to a down ACC but has games against North Carolina, N.C. State and Clemson looming over the next three weeks. The Demon Deacons could be favored in all of them. Wake should keep climbing the rankings as long as it keeps winning." – Nick Bromberg and Sam Cooper, Yahoo! Sports.
Notable
• Wake Forest's previous best national ranking was No. 11 by the Associated Press during the 1947 season. The Deacons reached that perch after winning their first four games, but they lost to No. 15 Duke in their next game and dropped four of their final six games.
• Besides Wake Forest, five other undefeated teams remain in FBS: No. 1 Georgia (8-0), No. 2 Cincinnati (8-0), No. 4 Oklahoma (9-0), No. 8 Michigan State (8-0) and No. 23 Texas-San Antonio (8-0).
• Quarterback Sam Hartman is ninth in the Football Bowl Subdivision with 2,475 passing yards. Brennan Armstrong of Virginia leads with 3,575.
• Wake Forest is No. 5 in the nation with 43.4 points per game. Ohio State leads at 47.2, and ACC scoring leader Pitt (43.9 points) is No. 4.