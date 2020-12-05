Wake Forest football team hits the practice field again for the first time since Thanksgiving Day

Clawson said because his players are getting healthy and being released from being quarantined, he’s feeling much more optimistic.

“Our last few rounds of testing have gone much better and we’re very optimistic we are going to play,” Clawson said.

The Deacons (4-3) are hopeful to play their first game since a 59-53 loss to North Carolina on Nov. 14. After that win, the Deacons had too many COVID-19 issues and football injuries and had to postpone their next game against Duke because they had as many as 35 scholarship players out.

The program also paused football practices late last month to combat the COVID-19 contact tracing.

Since the Deacons had to postpone the Duke game, plenty has happened in regards to their schedule. The Duke and Notre Dame games that were on the schedule, as well as the game with Miami, were all cancelled. But the Deacons hope to play their final two games of the season against Louisville and Florida State on Dec. 19.

Clawson said the team has had only about 10 positive tests, but the contact tracing has wiped out a lot of players who then had to quarantine.