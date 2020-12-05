Wake Forest football team hits the practice field again for the first time since Thanksgiving Day

A light near the end of the COVID-19 football season appeared on Saturday as Wake Forest resumed practicing.
That’s a good sign as the Deacons hope to play again this season, on Dec. 12 at Louisville.
“It great to have a team meeting, and it was great to all be out there again,” Coach Dave Clawson said after Saturday’s practice. “It was a good day so we’re getting healthier and we are getting guys back and we have more and more of the roster. I think there’s optimism that we are going to play again.”
Saturday’s full practice was the first since Thanksgiving Day, and Clawson said it had the players excited.
“All year our guys have practiced well and they’ve always wanted to be there,” Clawson said about the tone of Saturday afternoon’s practice. “It’s just been so wild (of a season), so there was a bounce in their step and there wasn’t anything like pulling teeth to get them to practice. They wanted to be there and they want to play another game.”
Until the Deacons can play on Saturday at Louisville, they will have to go through three more rounds of COVID-19 mandatory testing. They will test again on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday, and if everything is good, they will leave for Louisville on Friday.
Of course, Louisville will also have to go through the testing protocols as well. Louisville had Saturday off but last weekend lost to Boston College 34-27.
Clawson said because his players are getting healthy and being released from being quarantined, he’s feeling much more optimistic.
“Our last few rounds of testing have gone much better and we’re very optimistic we are going to play,” Clawson said.
The Deacons (4-3) are hopeful to play their first game since a 59-53 loss to North Carolina on Nov. 14. After that win, the Deacons had too many COVID-19 issues and football injuries and had to postpone their next game against Duke because they had as many as 35 scholarship players out.
The program also paused football practices late last month to combat the COVID-19 contact tracing.
Since the Deacons had to postpone the Duke game, plenty has happened in regards to their schedule. The Duke and Notre Dame games that were on the schedule, as well as the game with Miami, were all cancelled. But the Deacons hope to play their final two games of the season against Louisville and Florida State on Dec. 19.
Clawson said the team has had only about 10 positive tests, but the contact tracing has wiped out a lot of players who then had to quarantine.
“I think we are probably in the 8 to 10 category for football injuries with guys out,” Clawson said about his current roster. “But we did have some opt outs and they are permanently out, but with our COVID numbers we never got above more than 10 positives, but it was just the contact tracing. Now that we are getting those guys back it appears we are going to have enough numbers to play again.”
Clawson, who had about 85 percent of his roster available for practice on Saturday, said he’s optimistic, but with three more days of testing anything can happen.
“I saw that (his team is getting healthier), but anything can happen," he said. "If the testing can continue to go well we should have plenty of numbers to go play a game."
The Deacons are also scheduled to play their final game of the season on Dec. 19 at home against Florida State. There's also the possibility of a bowl game, but Clawson isn't looking that far ahead.
"We just want to play any game at this point," he said.
Clawson was asked if Saturday’s practice felt like a victory of sorts.
“I don't know if it's a victory, but I will say I'm more optimistic that we’ll play again,” he said.
336-727-4081
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!