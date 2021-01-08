Wake Forest football team loses head strength coach Brandon Hourigan but Clawson promotes his replacement

Hourigan will join Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea, a former Wake Forest assistant coach who went to Notre Dame as the linebackers coach and became defensive coordinator. Lea and Hourigan also worked together with Clawson at Bowling Green.

Lea was hired at Vanderbilt in December.

Brandon Chapman, a fifth-year Deacons tight end, said this season that he loved what Hourigan did for him and the program when it comes to improving strength. Chapman also worked as an intern with Hourigan in the weight room.

“When I first came here I was really weak in the weight room,” Chapman said in late November. “Just getting to the weight room and learning how the human body works and properly do things in changing my body.”

Chapman, who is 6 feet 5 and 249 pounds, said he learned so much from Hourigan as a player and as an intern. Chapman will be back next season for the Deacons to play his final season but is also considering a career as a strength coach.