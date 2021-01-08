Wake Forest football team losing head strength coach Brandon Hourigan, reports say

Brandon Chapman, a fifth-year Deacons tight end, said this season that he loved what Hourigan did for him and the program when it comes to improving strength. Chapman also worked as an intern with Hourigan in the weight room.

“When I first came here I was really weak in the weight room,” Chapman said in late November. “Just getting to the weight room and learning how the human body works and properly do things in changing my body.”

Chapman, who is 6 feet 5 and 249 pounds, said he learned so much from Hourigan as a player and as an intern. Chapman will be back next season for the Deacons to play his final season but is also considering a career as a strength coach.

“When you are in there and being coached by him he’s somewhat of a nut job,” Chapman said with a laugh. “But I love it and I love everything about it. And then when he’s teaching me something when I’m his intern the man knows his stuff. He’s very intelligent and he’s one heck of a guy….He’s really a role model to me and I look to him and the whole staff a lot.”

Chapman said that most don’t know how much time and energy a strength coach puts into a football program.