Wake Forest football team losing head strength coach Brandon Hourigan to Vanderbilt, according to reports

Wake Forest’s football program has lost a valuable, behind-the-scenes member of its coaching staff.
Brandon Hourigan, who has directed the strength and conditioning program for Coach Dave Clawson for the last seven years, has been hired at Vanderbilt, according to Pete Thamel, who covers college football for Yahoo Sports.
Sources: Vanderbilt is hiring Wake Forest strength and conditioning coach Brandon Hourigan. He’s been at Wake Forest the past seven years and overlapped with new Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea at both Wake Forest and Bowling Green.— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 7, 2021
The news was also reported by 247sports.com
Clawson declined comment on Friday morning.
Hourigan will be joining head coach Clark Lea at Vanderbilt. Lea is a former assistant coach at Wake Forest who went to Notre Dame to be the linebackers coach and then the defensive coordinator. Lea and Hourigan also worked together with Clawson at Bowling Green.
Lea was hired at Vanderbilt in December.
Brandon Chapman, a fifth-year tight end for the Deacons, said earlier this season that he loved what Hourigan did for him and the program when it comes to improving strength.
Chapman also worked as an intern with Hourigan in the weight room.
“When I first came here I was really weak in the weight room,” Chapman said in late November. “I think just getting to the weight room and learning how the human body works and properly do things in changing my body.”
Chapman, who is 6-foot-5 and 249 pounds, said he learned so much from Hourigan as a player and as an intern. Chapman will be back next season for the Deacons to play his final season but is also considering a career as a strength coach.
“When you are in there and being coached by him he’s somewhat of a nut job,” Chapman said with a laugh. “But I love it and I love everything about it. And then when he’s teaching me something when I’m his intern the man knows his stuff. He’s very intelligent and he’s one heck of a guy….He’s really a role model to me and I look to him and the whole staff a lot.”
Chapman said that most don’t know how much time and energy a strength coach puts into a football program.
“He’s got the whole off-season and the winter workouts (with the players) and he’s really had us more than the coaches,” Chapman said about the off-season work that Hourigan organized. “I think strength coaches deserve all the credit they can get because it’s not pretty.”
Wake Forest is coming off a 4-5 season where it reached a bowl game for the fifth straight season. The Deacons were 4-2 at one point this past season but lost their final three games.
336-727-4081