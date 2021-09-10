Wake Forest football team to host Norfolk State on Saturday

• Spartans linebacker Tyler Long, a transfer from Lackawanna in Pennsylvania, notched 11 total tackles in his debut.

About the Demon Deacons

• Saturday will mark 20 years since the attacks on the World Trade Center in New York on Sept. 11, 2001. Clawson, the head coach at Fordham on that day, gave the Journal his recollection of the day in 2018, but as a refresher: One of Clawson’s sisters, Kathy, worked on the the 92nd floor of the second tower, but a late train to work that day ultimately saved her life. Clawson did, however, lose a former player, Nick Brandemarti, who was 21, on that day.

“Every 9/11, I certainly think of him, the impact he had on so many lives and how much we still miss him,” Clawson said. “So again just letting all the people at Fordham know that they’re always in my thoughts and prayers.

“That football team, what we went through together that year, will always have great meaning to me.”

Clawson said the anniversary is hard to believe, making the point that many players on his Wake Forest roster weren’t even born when the attacks happened.

“It seems such a part of our recent history, and to them it’s a distant history,” Clawson added.