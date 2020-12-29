Wake Forest football team will close season in Duke's Mayo Bowl against Wisconsin

Another player, senior tight-end Brandon Chapman, was mostly on special teams in the Belk Bowl as a redshirt freshmen. “I remember I broke a finger on the first kickoff return,” he said.

Facing a tough defense

Quarterback Sam Hartman of the Deacons expects the offense to have a better showing then it did in a loss to Louisville on Dec. 12. Hartman, who is from the Charlotte area, will get a chance to play in a stadium where his family had season tickets to the Carolina Panthers.

The only problem with that is the Deacons will be going against one of the best defenses in the country. The Badgers are allowing just 263.5 yards per game, which is tops in the nation.

When the Deacons put together their four-game win streak in October they were balanced between the run and the pass.

“I think we were out of sorts in all phases of that football game,” Hartman said about the loss to Louisville. “We don’t want to make excuses but it was a long couple of weeks and the travel was not great up there. But these couple of weeks of practice have felt a lot better and a lot smoother and guys are finding rhythm and it feeling more like those first couple of weeks of games.”

Badgers in another bowl game