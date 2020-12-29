Wake Forest football team will close season in Duke's Mayo Bowl against Wisconsin

There was a big difference in how Wake Forest and Wisconsin’s football regular-seasons unfolded.
The two teams, which will play in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte on Wednesday, played games when they could dodging the various stoppages because of COVID-19 issues.
The Badgers (3-3) were lucky enough to play their games toward the end of their regular-season while the Demon Deacons (4-4) played most of their games early. It would seemingly give the Badgers an advantage because their body of work this season has come in recent weeks.
Coach Dave Clawson of the Deacons, who has taken his program to its fifth straight bowl game, has watched his team play just once since Nov. 14, a span of 45 days. Their lone game was a 45-21 loss at Louisville on Dec. 12.
“It’s hard to tell,” Clawson said about the Badgers playing three straight games in December. “I certainly feel better about this one than I did Louisville because at least we’ve been able to practice. I think our kids are fresh and (Wisconsin) is probably more into a rhythm because they got to play in a game on the (Dec.) 19th and we didn’t, but this is a little bit extended break for both teams. It’s 2020 and these things have happened all year, and they can’t be excuses for not playing well.”
Here are five things to look for heading into Wednesday’s game at Bank of America.
Missing Wake’s No. 9’s
Two of the best Deacon’s players this season, running back Kenneth Walker III and defensive end Boogie Basham, opted out late in the season and will be missing. Both players wear jersey No. 9, and had very good seasons playing in seven of the team’s eight games.
Basham, who could be a first-round draft pick in the NFL, finished his career fourth in program history in sacks.
Walker, who scored 13 touchdowns in seven games, is a sophomore who opted out because of COVID-19 concerns.
The Deacons’ lost to Louisville 45-21 on Dec. 12 without Basham and Walker.
A handful of Deacons on familiar turf
Several of the Wake Forest older players have experience playing at Bank of America Stadium in the 2017 Belk Bowl. In that game the Deacons won 55-52 over Texas A&M as quarterback John Wolford played his final game for the Deacons.
Ja’Sir Taylor, a true freshman in 2017, remembers the game very well. He was thrust into more playing time because of an injury at cornerback.
“I remember I was starting in nickel packages and on special teams just like my normal deal,” said Taylor, a senior captain who will be back next season to play his fifth season. “Then there was an injury and Amari (Henderson) in the first quarter and I was the next guy up. So I ended up playing the most snaps I ever played my freshmen year in the biggest game of my life. So I was really nervous.”
Another player, senior tight-end Brandon Chapman, was mostly on special teams in the Belk Bowl as a redshirt freshmen. “I remember I broke a finger on the first kickoff return,” he said.
Facing a tough defense
Quarterback Sam Hartman of the Deacons expects the offense to have a better showing then it did in a loss to Louisville on Dec. 12. Hartman, who is from the Charlotte area, will get a chance to play in a stadium where his family had season tickets to the Carolina Panthers.
The only problem with that is the Deacons will be going against one of the best defenses in the country. The Badgers are allowing just 263.5 yards per game, which is tops in the nation.
When the Deacons put together their four-game win streak in October they were balanced between the run and the pass.
“I think we were out of sorts in all phases of that football game,” Hartman said about the loss to Louisville. “We don’t want to make excuses but it was a long couple of weeks and the travel was not great up there. But these couple of weeks of practice have felt a lot better and a lot smoother and guys are finding rhythm and it feeling more like those first couple of weeks of games.”
Badgers in another bowl game
While this is Wake Forest’s 15th bowl game in its history Wisconsin is going to its 19th straight bowl game. The Badgers are usually always in contention for the Big Ten title and Coach Paul Chryst has built a good program in his six seasons.
Chryst is 55-19 in six seasons in Madison, Wisconsin but like a lot of programs have been through a lot of COVID-19 issues this season.
"I'm excited that our players have earned the opportunity to play another game with each other," Chryst said. “We have said throughout this season that all we want is a chance to play. With all that has gone on, our guys are excited for one more opportunity.”
Battle for time of possession
The Badgers have wore down opponents with their running game as they lead the country in time of possession averaging 36 minutes per game.
The Deacons struggled on defense in their last two games giving up 59 points in a loss to North Carolina on Nov. 14 and their most recent loss to Louisville allowing 45 points.
Defensive back Ja’Sir Taylor says the Badgers put a premium on controlling the clock.
“It’s going to be different,” said Taylor, who made All-ACC second team and is one of the team’s four captains. “It’s going to be kind of boring for the corners with the passing game but that’s what they want. They want you to think that like they are going to run the whole game, so that play you take off they’ll run a play-action pass that can go for a touchdown.”
Taylor said the secondary prepared this week by doing a lot of tackling drills.
“We have to have a lot of discipline with our eyes,” Taylor said.
5 difference makers who made headlines in and around Winston-Salem in 2020
A college kid makes sure he gets the most out of the election process.
Chris Paul loves being back in Winston-Salem, even if it's for a short time.
Wake Forest freshman makes big impact a year out of high school.
WSSU freshman hopes to make an impact in the sport of auto racing.
One of our local heroes, Art Blevins, gave a lot to a lot of people in Winston-Salem.
336-727-4081