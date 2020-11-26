Wake Forest game with Longwood still on right now after Thursday's Delaware State-Longwood cancellation

Wake Forest is still set to play Longwood on Friday, a Deacons' athletics spokesman said, following the cancellation of Delaware State and Longwood on Thursday due to a positive COVID-19 test.

The two visiting schools in the Wake Forest Classic announced that their matchup was canceled. A press release from Longwood athletics release said the positive came from an "individual not affiliated with the Longwood men's basketball program."

The spokesman said the Wake Forest program was set to undergo COVID-19 testing on Thursday even before the cancellation, saying the team tests after a game. Wake Forest defeated an undermanned Delaware State team on Wednesday, 111-51, in its season opener. The Hornets had only eight active players.

The Deacons will know the results from those tests either Thursday evening if rapid antigen tests were used or Friday morning if nasal swab PCR tests were administered. Wake Forest and Longwood tipoff time is 7 p.m.

The ACC announced earlier this month that its medical advisory group called for men's basketball programs to test three times a week in non-consecutive days. One of those tests during the week has to be a PCR test.