Coach Dave Clawson of Wake Forest is entering his 10th season in Winston-Salem.

The Demon Deacons will open Thursday at 7 p.m. (ACC Network) against FCS opponent Elon at Allegacy Stadium.

“This season there is a lot of transition,” Clawson said. “We have 11 new starters. We are inexperienced but we are not young. If you look at the depth chart there are only four guys who are starting who are in their third year in the program.”

The luxury for Clawson and his staff has been developing players who stay for the long haul.

Several players who could have transferred or even graduated an moved into the real world stayed and now several of them will get their shot this season.

“We have players that have waited their time to play,” Clawson said. “It’s good for them they are going to get game experience and this starts our growth process that I think some of these players will evolve into being some of the top players in the ACC.”

Expansion is always a hot topic

The ACC just might be expanding again, according to reports this week, and that would mean adding Cal, Stanford and SMU to the league.

Clawson had plenty to say on Tuesday afternoon at his first weekly news conference.

“I think it’s insane that eight schools on the west coast are in three different Power Five conferences…” Clawson said. “That’s the way it is. I think our commissioner (Jim Phillips) is being proactive and doing a great job to make sure that the ACC re-mains a power conference. I think some things came out today about what happens if we fall below 15 teams, and I think this is a proactive move to make sure that the ACC exists. And whatever is good for the ACC is good for Wake Forest.”

Clawson says college football needs a commissioner.

“There’s no common sense in this at all,” Clawson said. “And I don’t mean conference leadership. I’ve said for years there needs to be a commissioner of college football that looks out for the best interest of the entire enterprise. We’re making moves that don’t make sense because we lack leadership.”

Clawson said whatever can be done to save the ACC should be done.

“If (expansion) happens, I think it’s a good move because it se-ures the ACC and I think the ACC is a great league,” Clawson said.

Game is sold out for Thursday

Fans without tickets to Thursday’s game with Elon at Allegacy Stadium can still get in but might have to settle for standing-room-only tickets.

The school announced this will be the sixth sellout since the 2021 season and it’s the first time the opener has been sold out since 2011.

To order standing-room-only tickets fans are encouraged to call the ticket office at 336-758-3322.

Also, the school announced that tickets are going fast for the Sept. 9 game against Vanderbilt which starts at 11 a.m. There are less than 1,000 tickets remaining for that game.

Fans can also e-mail tix@wfu.edu for more information.

“Certainly it was a goal when we got here was to sell out every game,” Clawson said on Monday afternoon. “We certainly appreciate out fan base, our students and especially our season-ticket holders.”

It wasn’t that long ago that Wake Forest sold out games because of their opponent but that’s no longer the case, according to Clawson. The Demon Deacons have combined for 19 wins over the last two seasons.

“We are starting to sell out because of who we are and not who we play,” Clawson said.

More balance this season

The Demon Deacons are coming off two seasons in a row where they set school records for scoring.

Clawson said if there’s one thing that he would like to see is being more of a team this season.

“To me this year’s team has to be more of a team,” Clawson said. “Last year’s team I think we had back Sam (Hartman) and A.T. (Perry) and Blake (Whiteheart) and it was almost we were going to outscore people but I’d like to see us win more as a team.”

Mitch Griffis takes over Hartman at quarterback, but he does have some experience and he might be a better runner than Hartman.

“I’d like to see us have a more balanced offense,” Clawson said. “And I think our defense will take a step forward (in Brad Lambert’s second season) and in the secondary I think we covered a lot better in the preseason.”

Ellison has bulked up

Running back Justice Ellison will be counted on even more this season and because of that he has gained about five pounds to his 5-foot-10 frame.

Ellison weighed about 206 pounds last year but is at 211 heading into Thursday’s game.

“I got bigger because I feel like this season I’m carrying a bigger load than I did last season,” he said. “I want to be able to endure that so having a bigger frame will help.”

To gain more muscle Ellison cut out some of his bad eating habits which included a sweet tooth.

“I’ve given candy for this season and in past seasons I didn’t do that,” Ellison said. “This season I’m cutting those out to make my body more lean… I feel way better than I did last year.”