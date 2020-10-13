 Skip to main content
Wake Forest gets a bonus this weekend, an actual football game at home against Virginia
In the COVID-19 era, everything seems to take forever. What might be just be a few days ago can feel like a month.

That’s where the Wake Forest football team is after having yet another weekend off. They last played on Oct. 2, a 66-14 win over Campbell.

Now the Deacons are hopeful of playing eight ACC games over the next nine weeks. But in COVID-19, nothing is sure until kickoff comes each Saturday.

“Guys are sick of practicing,” Deacons coach Dave Clawson said of what his team done the most since the season began.

Wake Forest's Taylor Morin scores a touchdown on Oct. 2 in a win over Campbell.

When you break it down, the Deacons (0-2 ACC, 1-2 overall) will play Virginia (1-2, 1-2) on Saturday, the Deacons' fourth game in 44 days.

“It’s weird, but this feels like our third opener,” Clawson said. “We had our opener against Clemson, and then an unexpected bye week (the Notre Dame game was postponed until December) and then Campbell, and now it’s been two weeks and it feels like another opener.”

Clawson said the important thing about all the practice time is getting his young team more familiar with the systems on offense and defense. With nine new starters on offense, there’s a lot to learn on a weekly basis.

But as Clawson put it: “We need to play games.”

Coach Dave Clawson has played Virginia just one time since arriving at Wake Forest eight seasons ago. The Deacons beat the Cavaliers in 2012.

Taylor Morin, a redshirt freshman wide receiver, said he and his teammates are looking forward to getting back into ACC play.

“I would like the conference to know that we belong here,” Morin said. “I feel like a lot of teams look down on us, like we are in the bottom tier of the league, but I think we can come out on Saturday and make a statement against a well-coached football team.”

Morin, who is from Centreville, Va., just west of Washington, is also looking forward to playing Virginia and Virginia Tech in back-to-back weeks.

“I’m excited and words can’t really describe how excited I am,” Morin said. “I know a lot of people that play on the football team (at Virginia) and who go to school there.”

Among the depth chart changes for the Deacons is at safety, where Luke Masterson, a redshirt senior, will be out for the next three weeks with a foot injury suffered in the Campbell game. Replacing Masterson as a starter will be either sophomore Trey Rucker or true freshman Nick Anderson.

Clawson said he uses a formula when looking at opponents' depth charts and couldn’t help notice that Virginia has a combined 34 juniors and seniors. Virginia won the Coastal Division last year but then lost to Clemson in the ACC championship game. By comparison, the Deacons have 19 juniors and seniors on the two-deep chart.

“This might be the most experienced team we’ve ever seen since I’ve been here,” said Clawson, who is in his eighth season. “This is a good, experienced, well-coached football team....Defensively, they are just outstanding and they have a number of players who are as good as anybody in the ACC."

Virginia at Wake Forest

When: Saturday

Where: Truist Field

Time: 4 p.m.

TV: ACC

Clawson on Dr. Nathan Hatch's retirement

Before Dave Clawson answered questions about his football team and Virginia's, he talked about what retiring Wake Forest president Dr. Nathan Hatch has meant to him and his football program.

“I’m certainly grateful for the opportunity to work with Dr. Hatch over the last seven years,” Clawson said. “He’s been extremely supportive of our athletics program. It was great to have a president who was willing to get into the weeds about student-athlete issues.”

Clawson said that Hatch wasn't afraid of talking to his team, whatever the issue. One of those this summer was whether the ACC would play football.

“He met with our team multiple times over the years,” Clawson said. “An example of his leadership was he met with our football team before the presidents were going to vote on whether we would even play this season or not. That was a first-class move, and he wanted to hear what our players wanted to say.”

Clawson congratulated Hatch on his impending retirement.

"We hope he will still come to Wake Forest football games, because he's always been a big fan of our program," Clawson said.

                                   – JOHN DELL

