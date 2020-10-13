Wake Forest gets a bonus this weekend, an actual football game at home against Virginia

In the COVID-19 era, everything seems to take forever. What might be just be a few days ago can feel like a month.
That’s where the Wake Forest football team is after having yet another weekend off. They last played on Oct. 2, a 66-14 win over Campbell.
Now the Deacons are hopeful of playing eight ACC games over the next nine weeks. But in COVID-19, nothing is sure until kickoff comes each Saturday.
“Guys are sick of practicing,” Deacons coach Dave Clawson said of what his team done the most since the season began.
When you break it down, the Deacons (0-2 ACC, 1-2 overall) will play Virginia (1-2, 1-2) on Saturday, the Deacons' fourth game in 44 days.
“It’s weird, but this feels like our third opener,” Clawson said. “We had our opener against Clemson, and then an unexpected bye week (the Notre Dame game was postponed until December) and then Campbell, and now it’s been two weeks and it feels like another opener.”
Clawson said the important thing about all the practice time is getting his young team more familiar with the systems on offense and defense. With nine new starters on offense, there’s a lot to learn on a weekly basis.
But as Clawson put it: “We need to play games.”
Taylor Morin, a redshirt freshman wide receiver, said he and his teammates are looking forward to getting back into ACC play.
“I would like the conference to know that we belong here,” Morin said. “I feel like a lot of teams look down on us, like we are in the bottom tier of the league, but I think we can come out on Saturday and make a statement against a well-coached football team.”
Morin, who is from Centreville, Va., just west of Washington, is also looking forward to playing Virginia and Virginia Tech in back-to-back weeks.
“I’m excited and words can’t really describe how excited I am,” Morin said. “I know a lot of people that play on the football team (at Virginia) and who go to school there.”
Among the depth chart changes for the Deacons is at safety, where Luke Masterson, a redshirt senior, will be out for the next three weeks with a foot injury suffered in the Campbell game. Replacing Masterson as a starter will be either sophomore Trey Rucker or true freshman Nick Anderson.
Clawson said he uses a formula when looking at opponents' depth charts and couldn’t help notice that Virginia has a combined 34 juniors and seniors. Virginia won the Coastal Division last year but then lost to Clemson in the ACC championship game. By comparison, the Deacons have 19 juniors and seniors on the two-deep chart.
“This might be the most experienced team we’ve ever seen since I’ve been here,” said Clawson, who is in his eighth season. “This is a good, experienced, well-coached football team....Defensively, they are just outstanding and they have a number of players who are as good as anybody in the ACC."
336-727-4081
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!