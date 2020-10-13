Wake Forest gets a bonus this weekend, an actual football game at home against Virginia

In the COVID-19 era, everything seems to take forever. What might be just be a few days ago can feel like a month.

That’s where the Wake Forest football team is after having yet another weekend off. They last played on Oct. 2, a 66-14 win over Campbell.

Now the Deacons are hopeful of playing eight ACC games over the next nine weeks. But in COVID-19, nothing is sure until kickoff comes each Saturday.

“Guys are sick of practicing,” Deacons coach Dave Clawson said of what his team done the most since the season began.

When you break it down, the Deacons (0-2 ACC, 1-2 overall) will play Virginia (1-2, 1-2) on Saturday, the Deacons' fourth game in 44 days.

“It’s weird, but this feels like our third opener,” Clawson said. “We had our opener against Clemson, and then an unexpected bye week (the Notre Dame game was postponed until December) and then Campbell, and now it’s been two weeks and it feels like another opener.”

Clawson said the important thing about all the practice time is getting his young team more familiar with the systems on offense and defense. With nine new starters on offense, there’s a lot to learn on a weekly basis.