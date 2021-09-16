Wake Forest gets ACC slate, full 2021-22 schedule now set

The ACC announced men's basketball conference schedules on Thursday, giving Wake Forest its full slate for the 2021-22 season.
Wake Forest will host both Duke and North Carolina in Joel Coliseum this season, bidding farewell to outgoing Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski on Jan. 12 and welcoming new UNC head coach Hubert Davis into his debut season.
The Deacons close out most of the conference slate on the road: eight of their final 13 games are away.
Here is the full schedule.
Wake Forest’s 2021-22 season:
Nov. 10: William & Mary
Nov. 12: Western Carolina
Nov. 17: Charleston Southern
Nov. 20: N.C. A&T
Nov. 23: Kennesaw State
Nov. 26: Oregon State (Emerald Coast Classic, Destin, Fla.)
Nov. 27: Penn State or LSU (Emerald Coast Classic, Destin, Fla.)
Nov. 30: Northwestern (Big Ten-ACC Challenge)
Dec. 4: at Virginia Tech
Dec. 11: USC Upstate
Dec. 14: VMI
Dec. 17: Charlotte (Hall of Fame Shootout, Charlotte)
Dec. 22: Boston College
Dec. 29: at Louisville
Jan. 1: at Miami
Jan. 4: Florida State
Jan. 8: Syracuse
Jan. 12: Duke
Jan. 15: at Virginia
Jan. 19: at Georgia Tech
Jan. 22: North Carolina
Jan. 29: at Syracuse
Feb. 2: Pitt
Feb. 5: at Florida State
Feb. 9: at N.C. State
Feb. 12: Miami
Feb. 15: at Duke
Feb. 19: Notre Dame
Feb. 23: at Clemson
Feb. 26: Louisville
March 2: N.C. State
