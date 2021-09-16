 Skip to main content
Wake Forest gets ACC slate, full 2021-22 schedule now set
WakeLouisville

Steve Forbes will begin his second season as Wake Forest's head coach on Nov. 10 against William & Mary.

 Andrew Dye, Journal

The ACC announced men's basketball conference schedules on Thursday, giving Wake Forest its full slate for the 2021-22 season. 

Wake Forest will host both Duke and North Carolina in Joel Coliseum this season, bidding farewell to outgoing Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski on Jan. 12 and welcoming new UNC head coach Hubert Davis into his debut season.

The Deacons close out most of the conference slate on the road: eight of their final 13 games are away. 

Here is the full schedule.

Wake Forest’s 2021-22 season:

Nov. 10: William & Mary

Nov. 12: Western Carolina

Nov. 17: Charleston Southern

Nov. 20: N.C. A&T

Nov. 23: Kennesaw State

Nov. 26: Oregon State (Emerald Coast Classic, Destin, Fla.)

Nov. 27: Penn State or LSU (Emerald Coast Classic, Destin, Fla.)

Nov. 30: Northwestern (Big Ten-ACC Challenge)

Dec. 4: at Virginia Tech

Dec. 11: USC Upstate

Dec. 14: VMI

Dec. 17: Charlotte (Hall of Fame Shootout, Charlotte)

Dec. 22: Boston College

Dec. 29: at Louisville

Jan. 1: at Miami

Jan. 4: Florida State

Jan. 8: Syracuse

Jan. 12: Duke

Jan. 15: at Virginia

Jan. 19: at Georgia Tech

Jan. 22: North Carolina

Jan. 29: at Syracuse

Feb. 2: Pitt

Feb. 5: at Florida State

Feb. 9: at N.C. State

Feb. 12: Miami

Feb. 15: at Duke

Feb. 19: Notre Dame

Feb. 23: at Clemson

Feb. 26: Louisville

March 2: N.C. State

