Wake Forest gets back to Joel Coliseum with Saturday night game against Louisville

A preview of Wake Forest’s men’s basketball game:
What
Louisville at Wake Forest
When
7 p.m. Saturday
Where
Joel Coliseum
Tickets
How to watch
ACC Network
Records
Louisville: 6-11 ACC, 12-15 overall; No. 124 in NCAA NET Rankings.
Wake Forest: 11-7, 21-8; No. 42 in NCAA NET Rankings.
What to watch for
1. How will Wake Forest handle its dose of adversity as the regular season winds down? The Demon Deacons have failed to respond to a loss with a victory only one time this season. The defeat at Clemson came with the loss plenty of starters Isaiah Mucius (illness) before the game and Khadim Sy to an ankle injury in the first half. Throw in the foul trouble of Alondes Williams, and Coach Steve Forbes' team played without three starters for most of the game.
2. The schedule favors Wake Forest in these last two home games as it approaches Brooklyn and the ACC Tournament. If the Demon Deacons can beat Louisville and N.C. State and get help, they could still earn the second, third or fourth seed and a double bye. They head into this weekend tied for fifth place in the league with Virginia.
3. Forbes was disappointed in the seniors not seizing the moment when adversity hit against the Tigers, that the underclassemen can't be expected to take charge. “It’s got to be the seniors,” Forbes said.
Notable
• One of the Demon Deacons’ eight losses came at Louisville, 73-69 on Dec. 29. Wake's Jake LaRavia and Alondes Williams combined to shoot 8-for-25.
• In that game, the Cardinals were coached by Chris Mack, a former Wake Forest assistant. But the Cardinals and Mack parted ways in late January, and Mike Peques moved up from assistant to interim head coach.
• Forbes said this month that he hoped his team can play stress-free at the ACC Tournament, with an NCAA bid secure. ESPN.com's Joe Lunardi projects Wake Forest as a No. 10 seed, and CBSSports.com's Jerry Palm is predicting a No. 12 seed and an appearance in a First Four game at Dayton, Ohio.
• Damari Monsanto looked the most comfortable of any Demon Deacon in the loss to Clemson. Pressed into making his first start of the season he had 17 points and made four three-pointers in the first half.
• Freshman big man Matthew Marsh, playing more minutes in Sy's absence, tied his season high with eight points in the loss to Clemson.
Information
