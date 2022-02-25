Wake Forest gets back to Joel Coliseum with Saturday night game against Louisville

2. The schedule favors Wake Forest in these last two home games as it approaches Brooklyn and the ACC Tournament. If the Demon Deacons can beat Louisville and N.C. State and get help, they could still earn the second, third or fourth seed and a double bye. They head into this weekend tied for fifth place in the league with Virginia.

3. Forbes was disappointed in the seniors not seizing the moment when adversity hit against the Tigers, that the underclassemen can't be expected to take charge. “It’s got to be the seniors,” Forbes said.

Notable

• One of the Demon Deacons’ eight losses came at Louisville, 73-69 on Dec. 29. Wake's Jake LaRavia and Alondes Williams combined to shoot 8-for-25.

• In that game, the Cardinals were coached by Chris Mack, a former Wake Forest assistant. But the Cardinals and Mack parted ways in late January, and Mike Peques moved up from assistant to interim head coach.