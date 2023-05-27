Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

DURHAM — Reagan product Tommy Hawke hit a slow tapper to short with the score tied, the bases loaded and two outs in the fifth inning. His helmet lifting up, the sophomore raced to first to beat out the throw.

The go-ahead infield single completed a three-run rally that overcame a two-run deficit as Wake Forest defeated upset-minded Notre Dame 7-5 at Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Friday in its second game of ACC Baseball Tournament pool play.

The top-seeded Demon Deacons, the unanimous No. 1 ranked team in the nation, will face No. 4 seed Miami, ranked No. 10 in the nation by Baseball America, in the conference tournament semifinals at 1 p.m. Saturday at Boshamer Stadium on the UNC campus.

The Hurricanes were the Pool D champion with a 4-2 win over No. 9 seed NC State on Thursday and an 8-7 win over No. 5 seed Duke in the game that preceded the nightcap. Wake Forest was the Pool A champion with a 10-2 win over No. 12 seed Pittsburgh on Thursday and Friday night's victory over the Irish.

The schedule called for the two ACC Tournament semifinal games to be played at Durham Bulls Athletic Park at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., but because of a forecast for rain, it was decided to have both games at 1 p.m. at separate locations.

In the bottom of the seventh, with runners at the corners, Lucas Costello had an RBI on a fielder's choice to make it 6-4. In the top of the eighth, Notre Dame junior Casey Kmet had a two-out RBI-single to center field to make it a one-run game.

However, in the bottom of the eighth, Wake Forest junior Brock Wilken hit an insurance home run. The Valrico, Florida, native's 27th home run of the season puts him just two shy of the ACC all-time career home run record of 69.

Wake Forest starting pitcher Seth Keener entered with a 6-1 record and a 2.03 ERA, but allowed four runs, all earned, while throwing 85 pitches in 4.1 innings of work. The All-ACC third team selection got through the first two innings without allowing a run, but three run-scoring doubles put Notre Dame up 4-2.

Irish starter Blake Hely pitched 3.1 innings, allowing two runs, both earned, and six hits.

In the top of the fourth, with the Deacons ahead 2-1, Notre Dame's DM Jefferson doubled to right field. With two outs and runners on first and second after they were hit by a pitch, ran on contact and both scored. Brooks Coetzee, the runner from first, slid home safely to beat a throw that bounced past Deacons catcher Bennett Lee to make it 3-2.

However, Jefferson didn't advance from there and the strike out that followed ended the inning.

In the fifth, Zack Prajzner had a double to right-center to expand the Irish's advantage to 4-2.

Wake Forest scored first, with sophomore Nick Kurtz hitting the first of his two solo home runs in the bottom of the first inning on a 1-1 count. Kurtz hit his other homer in the fifth to make it 4-3, with his 23rd homer of the season, tying him for fourth in school history.

In the bottom of the second, Danny Corona singled to right. The next batter, Bennett Lee, reached first on a fielder's choice. After a fly out to left, Hawke hit one off the left-field wall to drive in Lee to make it 2-0, but Hawke was thrown out for the third out attempting to stretch it into a triple.

Notre Dame responded in the top of the third with Estevan Moreno hitting a line-drive RBI-double down the left field line to make it 2-1. The one-out hit drove in junior Casey Kmet, who previously reached on a fielder's choice and stole second to get into scoring position.

Wake Forest entered the postseason as the No. 1-ranked team in the nation for the first time in program history for the third straight week, the No. 1 team in RPI and earned the ACC Tournament No. 1 seed with its fourth regular season conference title and first since going back-to-back in 1962 and 1963.

Clemson 4, Boston College 1: Caden Grice hit his 16th home run of the season, Jack Crighton went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Clemson beat Boston College to advance to the semifinals.Clemson will try to extend a 14-game winning streak on Saturday against North Carolina.

Miami 7, Duke 6: The Hurricanes (39-18) staged a three-run rally in the bottom of the eighth inning to oust the Blue Devils (35-21). Homers by CJ Kayfus and Yohandy Morales tied the score, and a single by Renzo Gonzalez with two out produced the go-ahead run.

PHOTOS: Wake Forest 7-5 over Notre Dame in ACC Baseball Championship Tournament