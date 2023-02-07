Wake Forest jumped back into the conversation for the NCAA Tournament thanks to a complete team 92-85 win over North Carolina on Tuesday night at Joel Coliseum.

The 3-point shots weren’t falling for the Demon Deacons in the second half but they found other ways to win. Their biggest lead was 26 points at one point.

What didn’t help the Tar Heels was the foul trouble of center Armando Bacot, who picked up his fourth foul early in the second half. He got back in the game with 8:51 but then fouled out as the Tar Heels put on a late charge that wasn’t enough.

In the first half the Demon Deacons led 19-9 early and then extended it to 24-9 thanks to a Matthew Marsh dunk.

A little later in the half Daivien Williamson scored on a short jumper to make it 34-17. With less than three minutes to go in the half the Demon Deacons were up 42-25.

Here is a recap of Tuesday’s game:

Three observations

1. Even without the 3-pointer in its arsenal in the second half the Demon Deacons made all the right decisions to pick up the victory. They were 0 for 8 on 3-pointers in the second half but it hardly mattered. Another impressive statistic was just four turnovers and it all added up to their eighth ACC win of the season.

2. Matthew Marsh and Davion Bradford put together one of their best halves combined of the season. The two took turns guarding Armando Bacot and more than held their own. Bradford did pick up two fouls but even with the threat of a third foul Coach Steve Forbes kept him on the floor when the Tar Heels were making a late push late in the half. What also didn’t hurt the Demon Deacons was the offensive production the duo put together. Marsh was 4 of 4 for eight points in the first half with three rebounds as they led 47-25 at the break. Bradford had four points and four rebounds while Bacot did have 13 rebounds and eight rebounds but his teammates didn’t help him out much in the first 20 minutes.

3. Any time North Carolina plays at Joel Coliseum there’s always a large contingent of Tar Heel fans. On Tuesday night a rough estimate was about 35% of the 11,000-plus was dressed in light blue. That percentage was a lot less than it used to be four or five years ago. The entire lower bowl was filled and most of the upper deck was also crowded with one of the best attended games of the season.

Stars

Wake Forest

Tyree Appleby: 35 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds.

Damari Monsanto: 16 points, seven rebounds.

Matthew Marsh: 10 points, four rebounds

North Carolina

Caleb Love: 25 points, three rebounds.

Armando Bacot: 17 points, 11 rebounds.

RJ Davis: 16 points, five rebounds, five assists.

By the numbers…

Center Davion Bradford for the Demon Deacons made his fourth start of the season to try and combat the size of UNC’s Armando Bacot….

In the Demon Deacons’ last game, a win over Notre Dame, they tied a season high with 14 made 3-pointers. They also had 14 made 3-pointers against Florida State on Jan. 11….

Before Tuesday night’s game the Tar Heels hadn’t shot 50% or higher from the field since they beat Wake Forest in Chapel Hill on Jan. 4….

North Carolina struggled from the field in the first half shooting just 33% while Wake Forest shot 51% and led throughout the first 20 minutes….

Wake Forest received a verbal commitment on Tuesday from 6-foot-8 Marqus Mitrovic Marion, who is from Denmark. According to 247sports.com Marion also had offers from Xavier, Boston College, Dayton, DePaul and Marquette. He plays for BMS Herlev, one of the top Danish leagues, and is averaging 17.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game….

Attendance was listed as 11,318....

Next games

Wake Forest (16-9, 8-6 ACC) will play host to Georgia Tech on Saturday at 5 p.m. on ACC Network.

North Carolina (15-9, 7-6 ACC) will play host to Clemson on Saturday at 2 p.m. on ACC Network.