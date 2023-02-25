Wake Forest enjoyed its home court again and also enjoyed a 66-58 win over Notre Dame on Saturday night at Joel Coliseum in front of more than 9,000.

The Demon Deacons improved to 18-11 overall and 10-8 in the ACC. The Irish dropped to 10-19 and 2-16 in league play.

Coach Steve Forbes watched his team show balance on offense and emphasis on defense. In their past two games the Demon Deacons, both losses to Miami and N.C. State, gave up 96 and 90 points.

The Deacons, who have one home game left, improved to 13-2 at home.

Here's a recap of the game:

Three observations

1. Freshman Bobi Klintman made his first start for Wake Forest after season-ending knee surgery for Damari Monsanto. Klintman had seen a lot of playing time and was playing some of his best basketball of the season. He missed his first 3-point attempt but came back a little later and made his next one. His first two made shots were base-line 3-pointers. Forbes also started Matthew Marsh at center along with Tyree Appleby, Cam Hildreth and Andrew Carr.

2. With the Monsanto injury fresh on their minds, it was sort of expected that they would get off to a slow start. But it didn’t take long for Appleby to energize them. The Irish had an eight-point lead early, but the Demon Deacons battled back. One of the best baskets was by Marsh, who took a no-look pass from Appleby and scored on a layup and he was fouled. The Demon Deacons wound up leading 39-36 at halftime.

3. Cameron Hildreth wasn’t having his best game for the Demon Deacons after missing his first five shots. But that didn’t stop him from drilling a 3-pointer with 12:43 to go that gave the Demon Deacons a 48-40 lead. That forced Coach Mike Brey of Notre Dame to call a timeout. Despite not having a good game offensively, Hildreth did have five rebounds up to that point. After the time out, Daivien Williamson hit a 3-pointer to push the lead to 51-40.

Stars

Wake Forest

Tyree Appleby: 21 points, six assists and four steals.

Andrew Carr: 11 points, seven rebounds and three blocks.

Bobi Klintman: 10 points, 12 rebounds and two assists.

Notre Dame

Ven-Allen Lubin: 19 points, eight rebounds and one steal.

Trey Wertz: 12 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Cormac Ryan: 12 points, four rebounds and four steals.

What they’re saying

“They (the coaches) came into halftime and chewed us out,” Tyree Appleby said. “So we had to pick it up defensively and we had just show that will. The last couple of games we haven’t had that will.”

"I feel like when we play good defense that flows into our offense," Bobi Klintman said. "We take better shots on offense but that starts with our defense."

“The most encouraging thing I'll take from the game tonight is the fact that we didn't shoot well, we didn’t need to 15 threes but we won the game,” Coach Steve Forbes said. “I thought Lucas Taylor gave us a good lift in the first half and Bobi Klintman getting the double-double in what I think was his first start is very encouraging.”

“Damari Monsanto has endured a lot of adversity since coming to Wake Forest; the tragic death of his sister in August, he tore his Achilles a couple of weeks after he stepped on campus in May 2021, and unfortunately last night he tore his patellar tendon at NC State,” Forbes said earlier this week. “He is a strong young man, and he will overcome this latest setback. I love him, our staff loves him, and his teammates love him.”

"I think that we have to all be honest with ourselves in the room that we have to win the (ACC) tournament," Forbes said when asked about the postseason. "And then you go to the NCAA Tournament, and that is the ultimate prize. And that's what we obviously want to get to."

By the numbers

Lucas Taylor of the Demon Deacons, a sophomore guard, saw his first action since Dec. 14 against Appalachian State. Taylor promptly hit his first shot, a 3-pointer midway through the first half. Before hitting that shot Taylor had played a total of 68 minutes and was 3 for 11 shooting. With seven minutes left in the game Taylor threw an ally-opp pass to Klintman who dunked it for a 61-47 lead….

Three ACC teams are ranked nationally in the latest polls: Virginia, Miami and NC State. UVa (6) and Miami (13) are ranked in the Associated Press poll, while Virginia (6), Miami (11) and N.C. State (24) are in the USA Today poll….

Before Saturday’s games home teams have gone 83-46 (64.3%) in ACC play. Seven ACC teams are among the top 70 in the NCAA's Friday NET report, including five in the top 50….

One of the greatest players in Wake Forest history, Randolph Childress, was back at Joel Coliseum calling the game on ACC Network. The broadcast area is set between the lower and up-per level making it almost eye level to his retired jersey. “I use to have hair and I was skinnier,” Childress said before the broadcast began….

Wake Forest shot 43% in the first half and were 8 of 18 on 3-point attempts. Appleby led the way with three 3-pointers in the half….

Cam Hildreth played 16 minutes in the first half and failed to score. He took two shots and missed them both but did have two rebounds….

Next games

Wake Forest will play its final regular-season game on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Joel Coliseum against Boston College. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU.

Notre Dame will play at home on Tuesday at 7 p.m. against Pitt.