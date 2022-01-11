Wake Forest getting looks in way-too-early top 25s for 2022 football season

N.C. State is also raising eyebrows for next season. Among the projections for Coach Dave Doeren's Wolfpack:

Shut out of the top 10 again

The 2022 projections are appetizing, and perhaps the season will bring change for the Tar Heel state. The 2021 season is the 24th in a row without a North Carolina team in the Associated Press' final top 10.

Only 12 North Carolina Division I or Football Bowl Subdivision teams, in poll history dating to 1939, have achieved that notoriety. The most recent is North Carolina, before today's players were born, finishing 1997 as the No. 6 team and with a top 10 ranking for a second straight season. The '97 season was also Mack Brown's last before he departed to take the head coaching job at Texas.

Carolina has finished in the AP top 10 seven times; Duke has made the list four times, but not since 1960; and East Carolina has been ranked in the top 10 once, in 1991.