The "Late Show with Coach Tom Walter" and his top-ranked and top-seeded Wake Forest baseball team was a big hit on Saturday night and well into Sunday morning at Couch Ballpark.

The Demon Deacons pounded the Big Ten champion Maryland Terrapins 21-6 to stay in the winner’s bracket of the Winston-Salem Regional. They will play tonight at 6 p.m. against either Maryland or George Mason and with a win would advance to next week’s Super Regional that will also likely be at the friendly confines of Couch Ballpark starting on Friday.

Maryland and George Mason will play in an elimination game at 2 p.m. later today with the winner facing the Demon Deacons for a second time on Sunday night. The Demon Deacons, who now have 49 wins, can get their 50th tonight and advance to the Super Regional.

After a nearly five-hour delay on Saturday night the game finally started at 10:45 p.m., but that didn’t affect starting pitcher Brett Lowder or the potent offense.

In front of a spirited crowd that came back to the ballpark after the long delay Lowder was fired up.

“When we got the word that it was a 10:45 first pitch I definitely had a wave of adrenaline,” said Lowder, who went six strong innings allowing just two earned runs with 11 strikeouts. “So I was a little more fired up today…. The crowd really got me going.”

To help keep the Demon Deacons fired up during the long delay Steve Forbes, a former college pitcher, got into the Wake Forest locker room and helped keep the team in a good mood.

“He’s welcome anytime he wants to come,” Walter said about Forbes, the Demon Deacons’ man-of-the people men’s basketball coach. “He had our guys fired up and we needed it and we needed a shot of adrenaline and I was pumped to see him in there.”

The Demon Deacons jumped to a 4-0 lead in the first inning and led 6-0 after three innings. By the time they scored six runs in the seventh and eighth inning they led 21-6 and had 15 hits as the game ended close to 2:30 a.m.

“The plan is to go with Josh Hartle (today) and if we can get a lead then use Sean Sullivan to close out the game,” Walter said about tonight’s game. “If we can get a good start out of Hartle and get a lead then we will try to use Sully to close out it. If we don’t have a lead we could save Sean for Monday’s start.”

Walter has the luxury of a deep starting staff and Hartle, who is a Reagan graduate who grew up in King, will go the mound with a 9-2 record and a 2.63 ERA tonight.

The Demon Deacons are the only 2-0 team in the double-elimination format and if they lose tonight would get another chance on Monday. The luxury for the Demon Deacons is whichever team they play tonight won't have a lot of pitching left.

The Demon Deacons’ middle of the lineup was terrific on Saturday night as Justin Johnson went 4 for 5 and scored five times and Pierce Bennett went 4 for 4. Also getting two hits each were Nick Kurtz, Brock Wilken and Danny Corona, who hit a grand slam and had six RBI’s.

Lowder improved to 14-0 this season to tie Kyle Sleeth for the most wins in a season. Sleeth also had 14 in 2002.

“I just came out and attacked early on them,” Lowder said about facing a top of the lineup at Maryland that was very good all season long.

Walter, the ACC coach of the year, has watched his team score 33 runs in two games of the Winston-Salem Regional.

“Somebody has to go through the losers’ bracket and beat you twice to advance,” Walter said, “so, I love the spot we’re in.”

Grand slams at 1:53AM >>>Let's go, @DC7Jr ⚡️📺 ACC Network pic.twitter.com/8AbgmGNfji — Wake Forest Baseball (@WakeBaseball) June 4, 2023

Walter said he loved how so many fans returned to the ballpark after the long delay with more than 2,000 coming back.

“I was really proud of Deacon Nation for showing up tonight, coming back the way they did for that 10:45 start,” Walter said. “Shoutout to Coach Forbes, whose tweet probably motivated 500 to 600 people to make the trip back over to The Couch. I just wanted to thank the Deacon Nation. A great win for our ball club. It all starts with Rhett Lowder and I’m really proud of him.”