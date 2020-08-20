As the ACC quietly canceled fall sports that don't have NCAA championships until the spring because of the ongoing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, the Wake Forest golf teams will try to keep that competitive edge.
“We’ll be doing a lot of practicing,” Wake Forest men's coach Jerry Haas said.
In a normal year both the women’s and men’s teams at Wake Forest would play in four high-level team tournaments to help them prepare for the spring. Teams can practice for 20 hours per week but can't play together in tournaments.
Wake Forest's Kim Lewellen, the ACC women's coach of the year in the spring, said her team would focus on several aspects this fall.
“With golf, we never have a preseason, we’ve always had to go directly into competition, which goes towards our rankings,” said Lewellen, whose Deacons were ranked No. 1 when the pandemic hit. “I’m going to look at it as a preseason, get extra workouts in, and do some hard practice the first month. Then October and November compete against one another and also with the men’s team. We are fortunate that we have both a strong men’s and women’s program and we can go within our programs for competition.”
The men’s team will have its starters back from last season after Eric Bae, who was a senior, decided to return for his final year of eligibility.
The women’s team will have its starters back after Siyun Liu also decided to stay for another season with the intent of going after the school’s first NCAA women’s title next spring.
Haas, whose team was ranked sixth nationally by Golfweek, said it’s important to continue to practice as if there were team tournaments to play in this fall.
“The approach has to be about opportunity and a chance to get better and I’m sure a lot of coaches around the country will be doing the same thing,” said Haas, who is in his 23rd year coaching at his alma mater. “Like (athletics director) John Currie said all of our athletes are doing a good job of being smart and staying healthy while on campus and that’s what I’ve stressed to our team as well.”
During the fall, golfers can enter amateur tournaments as long as they pay for it, and that's another way to stay sharp. Emilia Migliaccio, one of the Deacons’ top players, will be in the field for the U.S. Women’s Open in Houston in mid-December. There’s also a chance that Liu, depending on her ranking in November, could also get an invite.
With no fall travel, golfers will have additional time for their academic work.
“We’ve encouraged the guys to maybe take an extra class this fall because then in the spring they could take a lighter load since we will hopefully have a full season of tournaments by then,” Haas said.
Both programs play and practice at courses around Winston-Salem including Old Town Club, which is beside the campus. There’s also the state-of-the-art, 10,000-square foot Arnold Palmer Golf Complex and the Haddock House in the middle of campus.
“We are fortunate that every player wanted to return, and they wanted to use the facilities, staff and coaches that we have around to improve,” Lewellen said.
