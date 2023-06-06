It’s a good bet that when the U.S. Open is played later this month at some point during the telecast there will be a video of Michael Brennan’s near impossible up-and-down par he made during a playoff on Wednesday.

In Rockville, Maryland at Woodmont Country Club it was Brennan who hit his tee shot on the par-3 into a greenside bunker that landed in a near impossible spot. He somehow got the ball out, made the putt and secured a spot into his first U.S. Open.

Brennan, a rising senior at Wake Forest, shot 74-65 to get himself into the four-man playoff that had two spots into the Open on the line. Brennan and Sabastian Munoz made it through the playoff while Ben Kholes and George Duangmanee were eliminated.

“I hit a garbage wedge shot,” Brennan told NBCSports.com about the playoff hole. “I was walking up and I immediately thought ‘worst-case I’m going to have to take an unplayable and I have no shot.’ But then when I get up there the ball is actually is kind of four inches away from the lip. Then I was like I may have a shot, and I guess I got a little lucky.”

Brennan then made about an 8-foot putt to secure the par and his spot in the U.S. Open later this month at Los Angeles Country Club. The 123rd U.S. Open will be played June 15-18.

What a way to qualify @USOpenGolf 👏@WakeMGolf's Michael Brennan with an insane up-and-down to secure his spot.pic.twitter.com/Ozbm1t1jb0 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 6, 2023

“My hands were trembling,” he said about his final putt. “It’s tough to focus but I just tried to make as good of a stroke as I can. And I putted well all day….”

Brennan, who won the ACC individual championship this past spring, said Tuesday morning that he’s had experience at Los Angeles Country Club so he’s excited about the chance to play it again.

“Making it to the U.S. Open this week just seems right,” he said. “I was fortunate enough to play LACC twice this last semester before a golf tournament with Wake Forest so I am a little familiar with the golf course.”

Brennan, who has six career wins at Wake Forest to rank fourth behind only Bill Haas, Gary Hallberg and Curtis Strange, says his main goal later this month is to enjoy the experience. Two years ago he was first alternate and was on site for the U.S. Open but never got in the field.

“I am still trying to process what it means that I am playing in a U.S. Open but I know I am going to keep expectations low and enjoy the experience as much as possible,” Brennan said. “I think doing that is going to make me the most relaxed and give me the best chance of being successful.”

Brennan used Andrew Gunderson as his caddie on Monday and will use him for the U.S. Open. Gunderson is a veteran caddie who has worked several PGA Tour tournaments.

“It’s unbelievable,” Brennan said about getting to the U.S. Open. “This is my second (PGA Tour) event and second in L.A. so maybe that’s my spot. I was first alternate a couple of years ago and that was a great experience but it sucked not to be able to tee off on Thursday. So to go in and knowing I’ll have a locker this time and to know I’ll have a tee time is really cool.”

The other former Wake Forest golfer already in the field is Cameron Young, who is in his second full season on the PGA Tour.