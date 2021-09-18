 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wake Forest handles Florida State in ACC opener
0 Comments

Wake Forest handles Florida State in ACC opener

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Wake Forest Norfolk State football

Wake Forest cheerleaders run the flags across the end zone after a Deacons' touchdown against Norfolk State, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 at Truist Field.

 Walt Unks, Journal

A back-and-forth start didn't stagger Wake Forest on Saturday.

The Deacons (3-0, 1-0 ACC) handled visiting Florida State in their ACC opener, a 35-14 victory at Truist Field.

Wake Forest shook off an early interception to rattle off two straight scores and maintain control of FSU through out. The Seminoles fall to 0-3. Deacons quarterback Sam Hartman made steady connections with wide receiver A.T. Perry, who finished with seven receptions and 155 yards. Both of those are career highs.  

Saturday's result gives Wake Forest consecutives wins against Florida State for the first time since 2008, when the Deacons registered the last of three straight against FSU.

Wake Forest beat Florida State in 2019, 22-20.The two programs didn't play last year due to a positive COVID-19 case in the Seminoles program. 

336-727-7165

@ByEthanJoyce

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Is Sean Payton an early frontrunner for Coach of the Year?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News