Wake Forest handles Florida State in ACC opener

A back-and-forth start didn't stagger Wake Forest on Saturday.

The Deacons (3-0, 1-0 ACC) handled visiting Florida State in their ACC opener, a 35-14 victory at Truist Field.

Wake Forest shook off an early interception to rattle off two straight scores and maintain control of FSU through out. The Seminoles fall to 0-3. Deacons quarterback Sam Hartman made steady connections with wide receiver A.T. Perry, who finished with seven receptions and 155 yards. Both of those are career highs.

Saturday's result gives Wake Forest consecutives wins against Florida State for the first time since 2008, when the Deacons registered the last of three straight against FSU.

Wake Forest beat Florida State in 2019, 22-20.The two programs didn't play last year due to a positive COVID-19 case in the Seminoles program.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.