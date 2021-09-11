Wake Forest has cruised to a 2-0 record, but it will get a lot harder next weekend

“We still have work to do, but I think we are executing at a high level and we know we need to do that,” Hartman said.

Coach Dave Clawson couldn’t find much fault with how efficient the offense was on Saturday, but how could he? There was a chance for another touchdown, but Jaquari Roberson just missed a fade pass in the end zone from Hartman, but there was plenty to like.

“After these two games it’s really hard to have a read on our team,” Clawson said. “I think we’re going to find out a lot more in the next two or three weeks. As we get into ACC play, we played two opponents that certainly today we had better personnel, and I thought a week ago, ODU kind of beat themselves.”

The Deacons have yet to be in a close game, but that could all change on Saturday against the Seminoles, who lost to Notre Dame 41-38 in overtime two weeks ago. The Seminoles played late on Saturday night against Jacksonville State.

“You find out a lot more about your team when you get in one of those close games in the fourth quarter and every little mistake you make, you pay for it,” Clawson said.