Wake Forest has cruised to a 2-0 record, but it will get a lot harder next weekend

The assessment of Wake Forest through its first two games is a mixed bag.
The offense is humming along pretty well, and that was evident again on Saturday in a 41-16 dismantling of FCS Norfolk State at Truist Field.
The defense will need some work this week as the Deacons prepare for their ACC opener against Florida State. It will become a lot harder for the Deacons, but the confidence level is there as well as an offense that has been efficient from the word go.
“It was a pretty routine offensive affair I would say, and we didn't try and pull out a lot of bells and whistles,” said quarterback Sam Hartman of the Deacons, who led them on seven straight scoring drives with five touchdowns and two field goals. “We were trying to run our offense. And I think we executed better from week one to week two.”
On Saturday, Hartman was 17 of 25 passing for 244 yards and a touchdown. Running back Christian Turner had nine carries for 27 yards, but scored on two short runs. Christian Beal-Smith (9 carries for 60 yards) and Hartman (3 carries for 30 yards) also scored on short touchdown runs.
Week No. 3 will be a lot more challenging with the Seminoles paying a visit on Saturday.
Through their first two games, Hartman has been on the field for 18 possessions and the Deacons have scored 10 touchdowns and two field goals. That’s a percentage that’s added up to scoring 42 points against Old Dominion and 41 more on Saturday.
“We still have work to do, but I think we are executing at a high level and we know we need to do that,” Hartman said.
Coach Dave Clawson couldn’t find much fault with how efficient the offense was on Saturday, but how could he? There was a chance for another touchdown, but Jaquari Roberson just missed a fade pass in the end zone from Hartman, but there was plenty to like.
“After these two games it’s really hard to have a read on our team,” Clawson said. “I think we’re going to find out a lot more in the next two or three weeks. As we get into ACC play, we played two opponents that certainly today we had better personnel, and I thought a week ago, ODU kind of beat themselves.”
The Deacons have yet to be in a close game, but that could all change on Saturday against the Seminoles, who lost to Notre Dame 41-38 in overtime two weeks ago. The Seminoles played late on Saturday night against Jacksonville State.
“You find out a lot more about your team when you get in one of those close games in the fourth quarter and every little mistake you make, you pay for it,” Clawson said.
The Deacons didn’t do much stunting on defense, electing to play the Spartans straight-up for the most part. They had trouble when lanes opened up for quarterback Juwan Carter to make some headway. The Deacons did allow 336 yards, but opened the second half with two straight three-and-out series.
“Sometimes when you play these games, guys want to go out and get sacks,” Clawson said. “And so they in their rush lanes and go right by the quarterback. And a couple of times that happened, we were in man coverage.”
Defensive end Rondell Bothroyd, who had a blocked punt, four tackles and a sack, was blunt about his assessment of the Deacons moving forward.
“I think we have a lot to fix,” he said. “I think the turnovers are good, but we definitely have a lot to fix and improve. If we come out next week and play like we did today. I don't think it's going to be the outcome we want.”
Notes: Wake Forest wore special helmets for the game on Sept. 11. The gold on the WF logo on the helmet was replaced with American flag colors… Nick Andersen of the Deacons missed his second straight game with an injury. Andersen was a walk-on last season who earned a scholarship after his outstanding play as a safety as a freshman…. According to reports, Norfolk State received $300,000 for playing the Deacons. It was the first time the Spartans faced an ACC program. The last time Norfolk State was in Winston-Salem was in 2008 when it beat Winston-Salem State 17-14 at Bowman Gray Stadium.
Norfolk State 3 6 0 7 — 16
Wake Forest 7 17 17 0 — 41
N — Nardone 41 field goal
W — Hartman 4 run (Sciba kick)
W — Beal—Smith 3 run (Sciba kick)
W — Turner 1 run (Sciba ick)
N — Smith 10 pass from Carter (kick failed)
W — Sciba 46 field goal
W — Roberson 64 pass from Hartman (Sciba kick)
W — Sciba 22 field goal
W — Turner 7 run (Sciba kick)
N — Williams 3 pass from Carter (Nardone kick)
A — 21,896
