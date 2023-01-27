Wake Forest has no answer for N.C. State's Burns

Almost every time N.C. State’s D.J. Burns ambled to the free-throw line in the second half of the visiting Wolfpack’s game against Wake Forest yesterday in Joel Coliseum, the Deacons’ student section responded with chants of “Whopper. Whopper. Whopper.”

But it was Burns — whose 6-foot-9, 275-pound frame was the object of the trash-talking undergrads — who really put the Deacons in a pickle with 31 points and nine rebounds in a 79-77 N.C. State victory. It was a huge road win for the Wolfpack, establishing its spot in the upper echelon of the ACC — for now, at least.

Burns hit 14 of 26 shots from the field, and although he had his troubles from the free-throw line — missing 6 of his first 7 — his last two free throws were perfect swishes that broke a 73-73 tie with 1:22 to play and put the Wolfpack, 17-5 overall and 7-4 in the ACC, in the driver’s seat.

“D.J. Burns was special; I thought he was tremendous,” said Coach Kevin Keatts of N.C. State, who instructed his team to keep feeding the ball to Burns on the baseline so he could power his way to the basket, time and again scoring to keep the Wolfpack in the game and finally in control.

“He’s tough to guard. When he catches it on the blocks, he can maneuver, and if you trap him, well, he made two incredible passes that led to 3-pointers. You have to decide how you want to guard him, because he’s able to beat you both ways — and today he did.”

Wake kept Burns under wraps in the first half, holding him to 8 points while building a 37-31 halftime lead. In the second half, however, Burns took over, scoring 23 points on a variety of moves around the lane and the basket — and making great passes out to open shooters.

He got an assist on L.J. Thomas’s 3-pointer that broke a 64-64 tie with 4:19 to play, then had another assist on Casey Morrell’s 3-pointer with 3:01 to play that put the Wolfpack on top 70-67. His last pass almost didn’t work out, however, sliding through the outstretched fingers of Wake Forest’s Cameron Hildreth and winding up in the hands of N.C. State’s Terquavion Smith, who took a couple of dribbles to the basket and lofted up a floater that swished through to give State a 77-74 lead with 38 seconds left.

“That was a big play,” said Coach Steve Forbes of Wake Forest, whose team fell to 14-8 overall and 6-5 in the ACC after its third straight conference loss. “We put Demario (Monsanto) on him to try to make him pass, and he threw it out. It went right through our hands, and Terquavion made that shot. If Cameron gets that ball, it’s a run-out layup and we’re ahead.”

Wake Forest lofted up a couple of 3-pointers that had a chance to tie the game, but neither hit bottom, and the Wolfpack got 2 free throws from Jarkel Joiner with 11 seconds left, leaving Andrew Carr’s 3-pointer at the buzzer meaningless — except for the final margin.

Joiner had 17 points for the Wolfpack, and Smith added 16 despite being saddled with foul trouble throughout the game. Monsanto led Wake Forest with 22 points, 15 in the first half. Tyree Appleby scored 18, Carr 14 and Hildreth 12.

“Coach said to stay aggressive, to keep being confident, that it was going to work out,” said Burns, a graduate transfer from Winthrop. “Once I got going, I felt like I had to keep it going. I had zero intention of stopping. My teammates told me to keep attacking.”

The loss was Wake Forest’s second this week by 2 points — the Deacons lost 81-79 at Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

“We’ve lost two games by two points, and we’ve played some really good teams,” Forbes said. “We’re right there; we’ve just got to figure out how to get over the hump. I’ve got to build up their confidence. I’ve got to keep their energy upo. They’re not as calloused as our older guys were last year.”

Forbes lamented things the Deacons didn’t get done. They gave up 13 offensive rebounds, they allowed the Wolfpack to score 48 points in the second half — and they gave up a 3-pointer to Joiner with one second left in the half after having a chance to go up 11 on their own last possession.

“It’s a 40-minute game,” Forbes said. “The last thing I said to them before coming out (for the second half) was that our first-half defense was really good. I don’t think we played as good on offense in the second half. They are very quick, athletic. We didn’t play great on offense, didn’t score enough to win.”

Part of the problem was, the Deacons didn’t get in any kind of shooting rhythm, hitting only 7 of 21 shots from 3-point range. Defending the basket against driving Deacons, the Wolfpack blocked 11 shots.

“We’ve got to come out hungry,” said Wake Forest’s Appleby. “We got too comfortable when we got on their 4-game winning streak. We forgot what got us to that point.”

The win was the fifth for N.C. State in its past six ACC contests, three of them on the road. The Wolfpack faces home games with Florida State and Georgia Tech this week before a road trip to Virginia, Boston College and Syracuse in mid-February that will likely determine where exactly it stands in the ACC pecking order.

“I feel like this is one of the games this year where we were more together,” N.C. State’s Smith said. “We’ve faced adversity together, and instead of griping about little stuff, we’ve stuck together.”