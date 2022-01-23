Wake Forest has quick turnaround with another home game on Monday night against Boston College

Alondes Williams lingered, took more pictures with Wake Forest students, then lingered some more just off the court at Joel Coliseum late Saturday night.
After the three student sections emptied onto the court to celebrate the Demon Deacons 98-76 blowout of North Carolina, Williams wasn’t going anyway.
For nearly an hour after the game, while his teammates went back to the locker room to shower and get dressed, there was Williams still in his uniform smiling like a kid on Christmas morning.
And why not?
The Demon Deacons got outstanding play from Williams and Jake LaRavia – the Batman and Robin – of Coach Steve Forbes’ attack. Throw in the play of Winston-Salem’s own Daivien Williamson and the sharp shooting of Damari Monsanto all added up to a great night at Joel Coliseum with a near sellout crowd of around 13,000.
“I’m very proud of the guys and how they played for 40 minutes,” said Forbes, who is in his second season and got to enjoy a tradition after the game by helping roll the quad back on campus.
I've been waiting to "Roll the Quad" since the first day I stepped on campus as the HC of @WakeMBB!!! I will never forget this moment. Thanks to all the students and fans who ROCKED the Joel tonight!!! Let's keep it going on Monday night vs. Boston College!! #GoDeacs🎩🎩🎩 pic.twitter.com/SFtfSkRUDd— Steve Forbes (@ForbesWakeHoops) January 23, 2022
Unfortunately for the Deacons, there are more games to play and another one is fast approaching Monday night at 6 p.m. at Joel Coliseum against Boston College.
The good news for Forbes is he’s got an older team that is well-aware that a letdown is possible. The energy and excitement that was evident on Saturday night in beating an in-state rival won’t be there on Monday.
“As far as maturity wise, you are right but they’ll be locked in especially after we won,” Forbes said about what he expects as the Deacons go for their fourth straight ACC win and 17th victory of the season. “I’m pretty good about bringing them back down to earth. We already talked about that in the locker room.”
The Deacons are well on their way to their first NCAA Tournament since 2017 and could crack the Associated Press Top 25 this week.
Forbes said it’s also a quick turnaround for Boston College, which had a win at home on Saturday against Virginia Tech.
One of Boston College’s assistant coaches is Jim Molinari is very familiar with Williams, who leads the ACC in scoring and assists and is a serious candidate for ACC Player of the Year.
“Jim Molinari is an assistant at Boston College and he coached Alondes at Oklahoma so they’ll probably have something cooked up for him so we’ll have to be ready to play,” Forbes said.
LaRiva said one improvement they’ll need to make is defensive rebounding where the Tar Heels dominated as they took 81 shots in Saturday’s game.
As for the quick turnaround LaRiva, a junior transfer from Indiana State, said: “If you want to go play in the pros this is how it is. We have to celebrate (Saturday night) and be ready to go.”
Just how will Forbes, who still isn’t 100% after his battle with COVID-19 where he had to miss the win at Georgia Tech last week, bring his team back down to earth?
“I’ll just be myself,” he said. “I’ll just be my grumpy self. Just ask my wife, she’ll tell you.”
Forbes, a candidate for ACC Coach of the Year Award, has been around long enough to know how to combat the possible letdown. He also can bank on relying on his veteran (all five of his starters on Saturday night were seniors) team to figure it out.
“I’ve been lucky and I’ve been around some great teams,” Forbes said. “And at this time of the year you know what happens is the really great teams coach themselves. They need direction from me and my staff but they will take care of business. And I have faith that whatever time we get in here (on Sunday to practice) they’ll take care of business.”
