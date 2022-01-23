Wake Forest has quick turnaround with another home game on Monday night against Boston College

LaRiva said one improvement they’ll need to make is defensive rebounding where the Tar Heels dominated as they took 81 shots in Saturday’s game.

As for the quick turnaround LaRiva, a junior transfer from Indiana State, said: “If you want to go play in the pros this is how it is. We have to celebrate (Saturday night) and be ready to go.”

Just how will Forbes, who still isn’t 100% after his battle with COVID-19 where he had to miss the win at Georgia Tech last week, bring his team back down to earth?

“I’ll just be myself,” he said. “I’ll just be my grumpy self. Just ask my wife, she’ll tell you.”

Forbes, a candidate for ACC Coach of the Year Award, has been around long enough to know how to combat the possible letdown. He also can bank on relying on his veteran (all five of his starters on Saturday night were seniors) team to figure it out.