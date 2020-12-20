 Skip to main content
Wake Forest heading to Duke's Mayo Bowl in Charlotte and will take on Wisconsin on Dec. 30
breaking

Wake Forest heading to Duke's Mayo Bowl in Charlotte and will take on Wisconsin on Dec. 30

Belk Bowl

Wake Forest and Texas A&M take the field for the Belk Bowl in 2017. Because of the pandemic, however, only about 5,200 fans will be allowed into the game on Dec. 30.

 Walt Unks, Journal

Wake Forest is going to its fifth bowl game in seven seasons under Coach Dave Clawson.

On Sunday afternoon it was revealed that the Demon Deacons will head to Charlotte for the Duke’s Mayo Bowl and will take on Wisconsin on Dec. 30 at noon in Bank of America Stadium.

The Deacons (4-4) will be going to a bowl game for the fifth straight time under Clawson. They have had good success in Charlotte posting a 2-0 record at Bank of America Stadium. The Deacons won bowl games in 2007 and 2017 in Charlotte.

WFUVT

Coach Dave Clawson has taken the Deacons to five straight bowl games after Sunday's annoucement.

The last time the Deacons played in Charlotte was in 2017, winning a 55-52 shootout with Texas A&M. This will be the 19th straight year at bowl game has been held in Charlotte.

This is the first time that Wisconsin and Wake Forest will play each other in football. The Badgers ended up 3-3 this season and on Saturday beat Minnesota 20-17 in overtime.

Through all of the interruptions and uncertainly of the 2020 season because of COVID-19, Clawson has maintained that his players wanted to get to a bowl game. But there were also times when he wasn’t sure they would even be able to complete the season.

“With 2020, it’s a very unique season,” Clawson said last week before their final regular-season game with Florida State was cancelled because of a positive test within the FSU program. “There was a point there where our team was at a breaking point. When those two or three games (in November) were cancelled in a row, I think some of our players thought they weren’t going to play again.”

20171230w_spt_wfbelk

Wake Forest celebrates with its fans in 2017 after its 55-52 victory over Texas A&M in Charlotte. The Deacons are 3-0 in the postseason at Bank of America Stadium.

The Deacons have been through a 28-day break between games because of COVID-19 issues, and they have played eight games in 16 weeks since the season started on Sept. 12 against Clemson. Over the last five weeks the Deacons have played one game, a 45-21 loss at Louisville on Dec. 12.

Keegan Good, a senior defensive back, said that this senior class has known nothing but bowl games. It’s an expectation getting to the postseason, even in this most unpredictable of seasons.

20171230w_spt_wfbelk

Coach Dave Clawson lifts the Belk Bowl trophy in 2017 when the Deacons went to Charlotte and beat Texas A&M 55-52.

“I think it starts with the top and Coach Clawson drills it into us that if we are going out to play we are going out to win,” Good said about a senior class that's won 34 games in five seasons. “Also, I think it’s a big goal to not only win every single game but we want to get to a bowl game. And with winning you get to bowl games at the end of the season, and that’s what we want to do.”

Good said outsiders might not realize the Deacons are going to their fifth straight bowl game, but that’s OK.

sss

“I would say that people outside of the program are shocked, but everyone inside this facility isn’t shocked and we know what we are capable,” Good said. “To us it’s not a shock, it’s an expectation.”

5 difference makers who made headlines in and around Winston-Salem in 2020

336-727-4081

@johndellWSJ

Wake Forest Bowl history

2019: Pinstripe Bowl (Michigan State 27, Wake Forest 21)

2018: Birmingham Bowl (Wake Forest 37, Memphis 34)

2017: Belk Bowl (Wake Forest 55, Texas A&M 52)

2016: Military Bowl (Wake Forest 34, Temple 26)

2011: Music City Bowl (Michigan State 23, Wake Forest 17)

2008: Eagle Bank Bowl (Wake Forest 29, Navy 19)

2007: Car Care Bowl (Wake Forest 24, UConn 10)

2007: Orange Bowl (Louisville 24, Wake Forest 13)

2002: Seattle Bowl (Wake Forest 38, Oregon 17)

1999: Aloha Bowl (Wake Forest 23, Arizona State 3)

1992: Independence Bowl (Wake Forest 39, Oregon 35)

1979: Tangerine Bowl (LSU 34, Wake Forest 10)

1949: Dixie Bowl (Baylor 20, Wake Forest 7)

1946: Gator Bowl (Wake Forest 26, South Carolina 14)

Notes: Wake Forest is 3-1 in bowl games under Dave Clawson…. Wake Forest is 9-5 all-time in bowl games…. The five straight bowl appearances for the Demon Deacons is a school record…. The other two times the Deacons played in a bowl game in Charlotte in 2007 and 2017 Kenneth Moore and John Wolford were named MVP’s….This is the first year the Charlotte bowl game is sponsored by Duke’s Mayo after a nine-year run where it was sponsored by Belk.... Because of COVID-19 restrictions only around 5,200 will be allowed into the stadium, which is the home of the Carolina Panthers.

                                       John Dell

Charlotte's Bowl Game History

2002: Continental Tire Bowl (Virginia 48, West Virginia 22)

2003: Continental Tire Bowl (Virginia 23, Pittsburgh 16)

2004: Continental Tire Bowl (Boston College 37, UNC 24)

2005: Meineke Car Care Bowl (N.C. State 14, S. Florida 0)

2006: Meineke Car Care Bowl (Boston College 25,Navy 24)

2007: Meineke Car Care Bowl (Wake Forest 24, Connecticut 10)

2008: Meineke Car Care Bowl (West Virginia 31, UN 30)

2009: Meineke Car Care Bowl (Pittsburgh 19, UNC 17)

2010: Meineke Car Care Bowl (S. Florida 31, Clemson 26)

2011: Belk Bowl (N.C. State 31, Louisville 24)

2012: Belk Bowl (Cincinnati 48, Duke 34)

2013: Belk Bowl (UNC 39, Cincinnati 17)

2014: Belk Bowl (Georgia 37, Louisville 14)

2015: Belk Bowl (Miss. State 51, N.C. State 28)

2016: Belk Bowl (Virginia Tech 35, Arkansas 24)

2017: Belk Bowl (Wake Forest 55, Texas A&M 52)

2018: Belk Bowl (Virginia 28, South Carolina 0)

2019: Belk Bowl (Kentucky 37, Virginia Tech 30)

Duke's Mayo Bowl

When: Noon, Dec. 30

Schools: Wake Forest vs. Wisconsin

Where: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte

TV: ESPN

Website: https://charlottesports.org/event/dukes-mayo-bowl/

Tickets: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/2D00598ADA1A1A4C

What they are saying

Coach Dave Clawson: "I'm excited for our student-athletes who have put in a tremendous amount of hard work since they returned to campus in July. Playing in the Duke's Mayo Bowl bowl will be an excellent opportunity for our program as we play an outstanding opponent in Wisconsin. It will be a great trip for our players and I am proud of the season we have had to this point that earned us this additional opportunity to compete."

Athletics Director John Currie: "On behalf of President(Nathan) Hatch, Coach Clawson and our student-athletes, I am honored to accept this invitation to the Duke's Mayo Bowl. Our football team is excited and hungry for an opportunity to compete against Wisconsin and play in Bank of America Stadium. While all of Deacon Nation cannot be with us in the Queen City, I am excited to see our loyal fans support our players virtually and on social media leading up to and during the game."

Breaking News