Wake Forest heading to Duke's Mayo Bowl in Charlotte and will take on Wisconsin on Dec. 30

Wake Forest is going to its fifth bowl game in seven seasons under Coach Dave Clawson.
On Sunday afternoon it was revealed that the Demon Deacons will head to Charlotte for the Duke’s Mayo Bowl and will take on Wisconsin on Dec. 30 at noon in Bank of America Stadium.
The Deacons (4-4) will be going to a bowl game for the fifth straight time under Clawson. They have had good success in Charlotte posting a 2-0 record at Bank of America Stadium. The Deacons won bowl games in 2007 and 2017 in Charlotte.
The last time the Deacons played in Charlotte was in 2017, winning a 55-52 shootout with Texas A&M. This will be the 19th straight year at bowl game has been held in Charlotte.
This is the first time that Wisconsin and Wake Forest will play each other in football. The Badgers ended up 3-3 this season and on Saturday beat Minnesota 20-17 in overtime.
Through all of the interruptions and uncertainly of the 2020 season because of COVID-19, Clawson has maintained that his players wanted to get to a bowl game. But there were also times when he wasn’t sure they would even be able to complete the season.
“With 2020, it’s a very unique season,” Clawson said last week before their final regular-season game with Florida State was cancelled because of a positive test within the FSU program. “There was a point there where our team was at a breaking point. When those two or three games (in November) were cancelled in a row, I think some of our players thought they weren’t going to play again.”
The Deacons have been through a 28-day break between games because of COVID-19 issues, and they have played eight games in 16 weeks since the season started on Sept. 12 against Clemson. Over the last five weeks the Deacons have played one game, a 45-21 loss at Louisville on Dec. 12.
Keegan Good, a senior defensive back, said that this senior class has known nothing but bowl games. It’s an expectation getting to the postseason, even in this most unpredictable of seasons.
“I think it starts with the top and Coach Clawson drills it into us that if we are going out to play we are going out to win,” Good said about a senior class that's won 34 games in five seasons. “Also, I think it’s a big goal to not only win every single game but we want to get to a bowl game. And with winning you get to bowl games at the end of the season, and that’s what we want to do.”
Good said outsiders might not realize the Deacons are going to their fifth straight bowl game, but that’s OK.
“I would say that people outside of the program are shocked, but everyone inside this facility isn’t shocked and we know what we are capable,” Good said. “To us it’s not a shock, it’s an expectation.”
