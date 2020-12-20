Wake Forest heading to Duke's Mayo Bowl in Charlotte and will take on Wisconsin on Dec. 30

Wake Forest is going to its fifth bowl game in seven seasons under Coach Dave Clawson.

On Sunday afternoon it was revealed that the Demon Deacons will head to Charlotte for the Duke’s Mayo Bowl and will take on Wisconsin on Dec. 30 at noon in Bank of America Stadium.

The Deacons (4-4) will be going to a bowl game for the fifth straight time under Clawson. They have had good success in Charlotte posting a 2-0 record at Bank of America Stadium. The Deacons won bowl games in 2007 and 2017 in Charlotte.

The last time the Deacons played in Charlotte was in 2017, winning a 55-52 shootout with Texas A&M. This will be the 19th straight year at bowl game has been held in Charlotte.

This is the first time that Wisconsin and Wake Forest will play each other in football. The Badgers ended up 3-3 this season and on Saturday beat Minnesota 20-17 in overtime.

Through all of the interruptions and uncertainly of the 2020 season because of COVID-19, Clawson has maintained that his players wanted to get to a bowl game. But there were also times when he wasn’t sure they would even be able to complete the season.