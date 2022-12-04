 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wake Forest heading to Tampa to play Missouri in the Gasparilla Bowl

The Wake Forest football team is headed to Tampa, Florida later this month.

The Demon Deacons’ run of bowl games under Coach Dave Clawson continues as they were invited to the Gasparilla Bowl to take on Missouri on Dec. 23 at Raymond-James Stadium with the game being televised on ESPN.

It’s the second year in a row the Demon Deacons will be heading to the sunshine state after playing, and winning, in the Gator Bowl last year beating Rutgers 38-10.

This will be Clawson’s seventh straight bowl trip in his nine seasons in Winston-Salem. Clawson is 4-2 in bowl games since that first trip after the 2016 season.

The Demon Deacons finished 7-5 this season and will be taking on the Tigers, who are also 6-6 overall and will come into the game on a two-game win streak with victories over New Mexico State and Arkansas.

One of the Tigers’ losses was on Oct. 1 at home as they suffered a close 26-22 loss to top-ranked Georgia, the defending national champions. The Tigers finished 3-5 in the SEC.

After the Demon Deacons’ final regular-season game against the Blue Devils, Clawson said the goal was to take some time off, and then focus on their bowl opponent. The Demon Deacons lost 34-31 to the Blue Devils and come into their bowl game losers of four of their final five games.

In 115 years of playing football this will be the Demon Deacons’ 17th appearance in a postseason bowl game. The seven straight trips to bowl games is a school record. The Demon Deacons are 10-6 overall in bowl games in their history.

On Wake Forest’s current roster there are 16 players who are from the state of Florida. Among those are three key starters in defensive lineman Deon Bergen and Tyler Walliams along with linebacker Ryan Smenda. Also, wide receiver A.T. Perry is from Florida.

Wake Forest's Bowl History

2021: Gator Bowl (Wake Forest 38, Rutgers 10)

2020: Duke’s Mayo Bowl (Wisconsin 42, Wake Forest 28)

2019: Pinstripe Bowl (Michigan State 27, Wake Forest 21)

2018: Birmingham Bowl (Wake Forest 37, Memphis 34)

2017: Belk Bowl (Wake Forest 55, Texas A&M 52)

2016: Military Bowl (Wake Forest 34, Temple 26)

2011: Music City Bowl (Miss. State 23, Wake Forest 17)

2008: Eagle Bank Bowl (Wake Forest 29, Navy 19)

2007: Car Care Bowl (Wake Forest 24, UConn 10)

2006: Orange Bowl (Louisville 24, Wake Forest 13)

2002: Seattle Bowl (Wake Forest 38, Oregon 17)

1999: Aloha Bowl (Wake Forest 23, Arizona State 3)

1992: Independence Bowl (Wake Forest 39, Oregon 35)

1979: Tangerine Bowl (LSU 34, Wake Forest 10)

1949: Dixie Bowl (Baylor 20, Wake Forest 7)

1946: Gator Bowl (Wake Forest 26, South Carolina 14)

Wake Forest players from Florida

Ryan Smenda, A.T. Perry, Michael Kern, Santino Marucci, Eldrick Robinson, Christian Masterson, Justin Williams, Je’Vionte Nash, Mark Balbis, Hampton Turner, Tyler Williams, Derrell Johnson, Jaydn Girard, Jacob Zuhr, Dion Bergan, Jr., Caleb Carlson.

